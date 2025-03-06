Sam Erdheim Appointed as Head of Marketing at Radiant Logic

Former GuidePoint Security Marketing Leader to Drive Growth and Brand Vision

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radiant Logic, the leader in Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sam Erdheim as the company’s new Head of Marketing. In this role, Erdheim will leverage his extensive experience in cybersecurity and enterprise software marketing to drive brand awareness, demand generation and strategic growth.

With over 20 years of experience in marketing and product management, Sam Erdheim brings a wealth of knowledge to Radiant Logic. He has held marketing leadership roles at GuidePoint Security, Fidelis Security, and AlgoSec. Erdheim is widely recognized for his expertise in developing and executing marketing strategies that align with organizational goals, particularly in the fast-evolving cybersecurity and technology sectors.

“Radiant Logic has long been the pillar of identity data management and security, and the company’s recent developments further showcase the level of ingenuity and innovation it takes to lead a market,” said Sam Erdheim, VP of Marketing, Radiant Logic. “I’ve seen the huge impact that mismanaged identity data can have on enterprises and I look forward to helping elevate the brand and drive the company’s mission forward. Together with the team, we will continue to innovate and deliver cutting-edge solutions to customers.”

In his new position, Erdheim will oversee all aspects of Radiant Logic’s marketing efforts, from digital and content marketing to public relations and brand positioning. He will work closely with the executive team to enhance customer engagement, improve go-to-market strategies, grow channel partnerships and further solidify Radiant Logic’s position as a leader in the identity security posture management space.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sam to the Radiant Logic team,” said John Pritchard, CEO, Radiant Logic. “His deep understanding of the cybersecurity and enterprise software markets, combined with his proven track record in driving marketing success, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and help organizations securely manage their digital identities.”

To learn more about Radiant Logic’s new Head of Marketing, visit: https://www.radiantlogic.com/blog/radiant-logic-welcomes-sam-erdheim-as-head-of-marketing/

About Radiant Logic

Radiant Logic is the only solution delivering enterprise-wide identity hygiene at scale, reducing risk and accelerating time to value.

Our Identity Data Platform unifies 100% of an organization’s identity data, delivers 360º observability and identity hygiene assessments in real time, and leverages AI-powered risk remediation and collaborative security controls, turning analytics into actionable business intelligence with unmatched precision.

We make identity work so your business doesn’t just keep up—it outperforms in every way.

Learn more at radiantlogic.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sydney Drayton

Stealth PR

Sydney@stealth-pr.com

(978) 210-7500