Sam Altman to Keynote Seventh-Annual Snowflake Summit, Showcasing the Future of AI and Data Innovation

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIDataCloud--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, will host its seventh-annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025, live in San Francisco from June 2-5, 2025. Snowflake Summit 2025 is bringing the future of AI and data to the center stage, with this year’s opening keynote featuring OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy, for a fireside chat on Monday, June 2 at 5:00 p.m. PDT. The conversation will explore how organizations can drive immediate impact with the power of data and AI. As the premier conference for data, AI, and applications, Snowflake Summit 2025 empowers enterprises to unlock real business value with AI innovation. Attendees will explore groundbreaking applications shaping the new era of data gravity and discover the latest innovations transforming their data architectures.

“Enterprises are at a turning point on their AI journeys, shifting from experimentation to full-scale deployment that drives real business impact. But AI is only as powerful as the data behind it,” said Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO at Snowflake. “Snowflake Summit 2025 will demonstrate how we are making AI and data come alive with Snowflake’s trusted data platform, serving as the engine helping global enterprises unlock AI’s value.”

“AI has quickly become the single thread empowering all humans, teams, and organizations with access to unprecedented insights at scale that we never before thought possible,” said Sam Altman, CEO at OpenAI. “Data is the backbone of AI innovation, and the way we harness data will be essential to driving the next wave of AI breakthroughs. At this year’s Snowflake Summit, I’m looking forward to exploring how advancements in data will unlock exponential growth, accessibility, and the adoption of AI globally.”

Bringing the Power of Data and AI to Life at Snowflake Summit 2025

Snowflake Summit 2025 will be the largest user conference in Snowflake’s history, showcasing how thousands of enterprises — including OpenAI and many of the Forbes Global 2000 — trust Snowflake as the data foundation for AI-driven innovation. With over 500 breakout sessions, 200 on-site partners, 36 hands-on labs, and various technical certifications, this year’s Snowflake Summit will empower attendees to discover what data, AI, and applications can do for their organizations.

Keynotes and innovations highlighted at Snowflake Summit 2025 range from:

Opening Keynote on Monday, June 2 at 5:00 p.m. PDT: Join Sridhar Ramaswamy and Sam Altman for a dynamic CEO-to-CEO fireside conversation on why AI and data strategies are no longer separate, but two sides of the same coin. Explore how a modern data foundation is essential for scaling AI, driving business impact, and staying ahead in an AI-powered world.

Join Sridhar Ramaswamy and Sam Altman for a dynamic CEO-to-CEO fireside conversation on why AI and data strategies are no longer separate, but two sides of the same coin. Explore how a modern data foundation is essential for scaling AI, driving business impact, and staying ahead in an AI-powered world. Platform Keynote on Tuesday, June 3 at 9:00 a.m. PDT: Snowflake executives including Snowflake Co-Founder and President of Product, Benoit Dageville, and Snowflake Executive Vice President of Product, Christian Kleinerman, along with other leaders will unveil new innovations that make enterprise data and AI even more easy, connected, and trusted. They will showcase how organizations of every size are securely bringing AI to data and application development, maximizing value while saving both time and money with Snowflake.

Snowflake executives including Snowflake Co-Founder and President of Product, Benoit Dageville, and Snowflake Executive Vice President of Product, Christian Kleinerman, along with other leaders will unveil new innovations that make enterprise data and AI even more easy, connected, and trusted. They will showcase how organizations of every size are securely bringing AI to data and application development, maximizing value while saving both time and money with Snowflake. Builder Keynote on Wednesday, June 4 at 9:00 a.m. PDT: Snowflake invites attendees to experience its latest product innovations firsthand, featuring live demos and in-depth technical sessions led by Snowflake users and experts. Discover how data practitioners are building, deploying, and scaling AI applications on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud today.

Attendees will also gain essential knowledge about Snowflake and emerging industry trends through:

AI Data Cloud for Industries: Attend Snowflake’s seven industry-specific AI Data Cloud sessions, executive panels, and dozens of vertical-specific sessions to explore advanced use cases and real-world business outcomes from leading customers.

Attend Snowflake’s seven industry-specific AI Data Cloud sessions, executive panels, and dozens of vertical-specific sessions to explore advanced use cases and real-world business outcomes from leading customers. Breakout Sessions : Experience over 500 sessions across 15 different tracks to discover the business impact and technical capabilities of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. This includes 15 ‘What’s New’ sessions that dive deep into the latest Snowflake innovations announced at the event.

Experience over 500 sessions across 15 different tracks to discover the business impact and technical capabilities of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. This includes 15 ‘What’s New’ sessions that dive deep into the latest Snowflake innovations announced at the event. Dev Day: The free, day-long event on Thursday, June 5 will feature demos, industry luminary talks, community experiences, and more. Witness the latest advancements in AI and open source, with opportunities to participate in hands-on labs with leading AI and ML engineers, data scientists, data engineers, and analysts.

The free, day-long event on Thursday, June 5 will feature demos, industry luminary talks, community experiences, and more. Witness the latest advancements in AI and open source, with opportunities to participate in hands-on labs with leading AI and ML engineers, data scientists, data engineers, and analysts. Hands-On Labs : Explore real-world use cases, engage with expert instructors, and gain access to step-by-step lab guides to maximize value with Snowflake and its partner technologies.

Explore real-world use cases, engage with expert instructors, and gain access to step-by-step lab guides to maximize value with Snowflake and its partner technologies. On-Site Training : Get hands-on training from Snowflake expert instructors who will guide you through architecting, optimizing, and building with the latest techniques, features, and best practices in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Get hands-on training from Snowflake expert instructors who will guide you through architecting, optimizing, and building with the latest techniques, features, and best practices in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Platform Peak: Bring your toughest product questions while meeting 1:1 with Snowflake’s expert team. Explore live demos of Snowflake in action and discover how to unlock endless possibilities with data, AI, and applications.

Bring your toughest product questions while meeting 1:1 with Snowflake’s expert team. Explore live demos of Snowflake in action and discover how to unlock endless possibilities with data, AI, and applications. Snowflake Partner Booths : Collaborate on-site with Snowflake’s expansive partner ecosystem, featuring over 200 on-site partners sharing their Snowflake-powered solutions, joint customer success stories, and cutting-edge applications Powered by Snowflake.

Collaborate on-site with Snowflake’s expansive partner ecosystem, featuring over 200 on-site partners sharing their Snowflake-powered solutions, joint customer success stories, and cutting-edge applications Powered by Snowflake. Snowflake Startup Challenge Finale : Discover this year’s winner of the Snowflake Startup Challenge live at the Dev Day Builders’ Theater Stage. This year’s program drew entries from over 100 countries, offering up to $1M in potential investment opportunities, expert mentorship, and NYSE marketing opportunities.

Discover this year’s winner of the Snowflake Startup Challenge live at the Dev Day Builders’ Theater Stage. This year’s program drew entries from over 100 countries, offering up to $1M in potential investment opportunities, expert mentorship, and NYSE marketing opportunities. S nowPro Certification : Get certified on-site at Snowflake Summit, whether you're earning your first SnowPro Core certification, renewing an existing one, or leveling-up to a SnowPro Advanced level.

Get certified on-site at Snowflake Summit, whether you're earning your first SnowPro Core certification, renewing an existing one, or leveling-up to a SnowPro Advanced level. Vertical Village: Network with professionals from various industries spanning financial services, media, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector, retail, and telecom as you explore real-world use cases, interactive demos, and customer success stories that highlight how leading organizations rely on Snowflake for their most critical workloads.

