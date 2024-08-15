SAM Acquires Theorem Geo

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Geospatial–SAM, the leading provider of spatial data collection for decision support, serving utilities, transportation, and infrastructure-focused clients, announced today the acquisition of Theorem Geo, based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Theorem Geo, a utility-focused consulting and engineering support company, brings over a decade of experience in enhancing infrastructure management for major IOUs. Through a range of professional services and innovative geospatial technology, Theorem Geo drives reliability, compliance, profitability, and safety in the utility sector. This acquisition strengthens SAM’s Managed Geospatial Services™ (MGS™) offerings for the electric utility market.









Founded in 2006 as a GIS-based solutions company, Theorem Geo has evolved into a leading partner, deploying technology platforms and consulting services to solve complex problems for utilities and government entities. Their expertise will join our Managed Geospatial Services™ business unit, focusing on advancing data acquisition, improving analysis, and developing predictive analytics. Together, we will redefine and transform how infrastructure assets are built and managed throughout their lifecycle. Please visit their website to learn more about our new team members from Theorem Geo.

“We’re thrilled to have Theorem Geo Engineers join the SAM family of companies,” said SAM CEO Sam Shakir. “As SAM expands its services and enhances its expertise in spatial data management and infrastructure modeling, integrating Theorem Geo and their advanced software, CartoVid, will further solidify SAM’s reputation as a trusted partner for clients seeking Managed Geospatial Services™.”

“Our team is incredibly excited to join SAM’s MGS™ Solutions portfolio. SAM’s strong emphasis on investing in game-changing technologies made the decision to join their team very easy,” said Theorem Geo’s Founder and CEO John Eddins. “Together, we will help our customers accomplish great things!”

Upon acquiring Theorem Geo, SAM reaffirms its dedication to strategic growth to enhance its reputation of creating a holistic Managed Geospatial Service™ for the complete life cycle of utilities and transportation infrastructure. Entrepreneurs interested in exploring SAM’s M&A strategy are encouraged to explore our website’s “Mergers & Acquisitions” section for further details.

