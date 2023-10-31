Salvation Army and LG Team with ERI to Offer Free E-Waste Recycling Event to Milwaukee Residents

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carbonneutral—The Salvation Army has teamed with consumer electronics leader LG Electronics USA, and ERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronics and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, to provide Milwaukee residents with a convenient way to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronics. It’s happening at a special free e-waste collection event where all collected electronics will be collected by ERI for responsible recycling or refurbishment.

This opportunity for local residents to safely and securely dispose of their unwanted electronics in an environmentally responsible way – free of charge – will take place on Saturday, November 4th from 9am to 3pm at the parking lot around the corner from the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center & Administrative Offices in Downtown Milwaukee. The parking lot where the e-waste drop off will take place is at the intersection of E. Buffalo St. and N. Van Buren St. with the entrance on E. Buffalo St.

Accepted items for this special event include computers, monitors and peripherals; flat-screen and picture tube televisions; DVD players; VCRs and peripherals; and phones, tablets and other mobile devices. ERI, an e-Stewards-certified recycler, observes top-tier procedures and NAID and SOC 2 guidelines to responsibly recycle and securely destroy 100% of all personal data on every device. In addition, the Salvation Army will be accepting clothing and household good donations.

“It is an honor to once again provide an event to benefit the good people of Milwaukee,” said John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI. “The work we will be doing with our friends at LG and the Salvation Army on November 4th will prevent unwanted electronics from ending up in landfills, while providing a free and convenient way for people to de-clutter for the holiday season!”

ERI’s e-waste collection events are supported by manufacturers such as LG, who are working to ensure Milwaukee residents have convenient options for recycling their unused and outdated electronics products.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 Type I and II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

