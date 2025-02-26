Salvador Tech Partners with Armis to Deliver Unified Device Management and Resilience

Comprehensive platform provides detection, response and immediate recovery from cyber-attacks, eliminating significant damage

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salvador Tech, a leading provider of market-first cyber-attack resilience and recovery solutions, today announced a partnership with Armis, the cyber exposure management and security company. The collaboration will leverage the Armis Centrix™ platform for device and asset inventory and provide a rapid recovery solution to give customers a consolidated view of their entire device network, streamline operations, and deliver comprehensive cyber resilience.

Salvador Tech and Armis’ partnership empowers customer decision making by integrating device management into existing workflows, increasing awareness and response capabilities, and strengthening resilience across the entire organization.

“We are excited to partner with Armis to provide our customers with enhanced visibility and a user-friendly device management solution," said Alex Yevtushenko, Co-founder and CEO of Salvador Tech. “By leveraging the Armis Centrix™ platform, we are able to help customers understand their device landscape, prioritize risks, and adjust recovery objectives for each asset. This integration creates a comprehensive cybersecurity solution – covering protection, detection, rapid response, and immediate recovery. It offers a truly resilience-focused platform to ensure operational and business continuity.”

The partnership delivers significant benefits for customers, including:

Unified visibility: Gain a complete, accurate inventory of all IT, IoT, OT, IoMT, and cloud devices.

Gain a complete, accurate inventory of all IT, IoT, OT, IoMT, and cloud devices. Simplified management: Manage and monitor all devices from a single dashboard, eliminating the need for disparate tools and ensuring a unified, shared system for seamless third-party integration.

Manage and monitor all devices from a single dashboard, eliminating the need for disparate tools and ensuring a unified, shared system for seamless third-party integration. Reduced operational complexity: Streamline operations and improve efficiency with automated workflows and centralized device management.

Streamline operations and improve efficiency with automated workflows and centralized device management. Cyber-attack resiliency: Advanced threat detection capabilities, patented technology for data protection, precise response, and ultra-fast full recovery after a cyber-attack.

Customers using the joint solution will gain a groundbreaking, integrated cyber management platform that comprehensively secures the entire attack surface, manages organizational cyber risk exposure, and ensures real-time active response and rapid recovery when an incident occurs, effectively avoiding multiple possible damages.

The integrated solution is now available for Salvador Tech and Armis customers. To learn more, visit www.salvador-tech.com.

About Salvador Tech

Salvador Tech’s solution is a groundbreaking market-first platform that ensures comprehensive resilience during cyber threats. Its pioneering instant detection and recovery capabilities significantly reduce downtime from hours or days to just 30 seconds while helping OT organizations accurately measure their resilience across their systems and sites, enabling immediate recovery from cyber-attacks.

Today, the company serves dozens of customers, including Fortune 500 companies and firms, providing real operational continuity that prevents vast damages and financial loss.

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry on behalf of Salvador Tech

Salvador@rlyl.com



Karen Pakes

Karen.P@salvador-tech.com

VP Marketing