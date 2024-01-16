Salons By JC Chooses Vagaro to Elevate Operational Efficiency for Thousands of Salon Professionals

The strategic collaboration offers premier business management tools to busy salon service professionals for streamlined and efficient workflows.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vagaro, the leading salon and spa software for the hair and beauty industry, announced a partnership with Salons by JC, a leading salon suite franchisor in the U.S.





Through this collaboration, Vagaro will offer their salon software to modernize business operations and increase efficiency for more than 7,000 salon suite owners & renters across more than 150 SBJC locations.

The two companies, both of which share a genuine dedication to ensuring their customers’ success, aim to continue optimizing the overall experience for both salon service providers and their clients.

“We have always prioritized the best interest of beauty professionals by providing flexible, affordable and scalable salon software to help them achieve their business goals. A unique and strategic partnership with the likeminded Salons by JC combines both of our missions to empower beauty entrepreneurs to actualize their dreams,” says Vagaro CEO Fred Helou.

Salon owners and renters who opt into Vagaro’s offering will also reap the benefits of enhancing their discovery, increasing bookings, and maximizing revenue for the business.

Salons by JC President, Steve Griffey says, “We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Vagaro, they have long been the premier offering for salon software in the industry. At Salons by JC – we are committed to providing our salon professionals with first-class, premier spaces to run their business and to represent them digitally in a way that elevates the experience in our salons for them and their customers.”

Vagaro will provide their renowned white-glove onboarding, one-on-one training, and 24/7 support services to suite renters who make the transition to the all-in-one salon software solution, free of charge.

Griffey says, “Vagaro is essential to that experience. We’re excited to watch all of the ways that Vagaro’s modern features and user-friendly experience will equip our salon professionals to stand out from the rest, and we look forward to a long-standing and successful relationship.”

SBJC joins a growing list of corporations partnering with the salon booking software Vagaro to enhance automation and business efficiency for their community of service providers, so they can focus exclusively on their passion and client satisfaction.

About Vagaro

Vagaro is the leading salon, spa, and fitness software, serving hundreds of thousands of professionals worldwide. Vagaro simplifies business management, credit card and payment processing, and makes it easy for businesses to grow their clientele on a modern consumer marketplace. Vagaro’s a-la-carte options and affordable pricing provide a unique level of scalability, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes, from the solopreneur to enterprise franchises. Simple, innovative, and reliable, Vagaro empowers beauty and wellness professionals to excel in a digital age. Visit Vagaro to learn more.

About Salons by JC

Founded in 1997 by Jack Griffey and Cecil Miller and now led by President, Steve Griffey, Salons by JC is dedicated to giving independent salon owners and franchisees the opportunity to provide a premier salon experience to their customers. Since its inception, Salons by JC has grown into a luxury brand approaching 200 locations nationwide and 7,000+ salon owners who strive to provide every customer with an extraordinary experience. For more information, visit salonsbyjc.com or salonsbyjcfranchising.com.

