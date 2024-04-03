Salesloft Launches “No Nonsense Sales” Community for Revenue Professionals

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesloft, provider of the only platform where revenue teams can prioritize and take action to close more business, today announced the launch of No Nonsense Sales, a LinkedIn community that gives revenue professionals a dedicated space to connect, learn, and engage with each other. The community will share daily educational, inspirational and entertaining content, a weekly podcast and newsletter, and monthly live events.





“Driving revenue is a team sport,” said Tom Boston, brand awareness manager at Salesloft and host of the No Nonsense Sales podcast and community. “As a coach, a teammate, and an advocate for revenue professionals around the world, we want to create an engaging space that breaks down the silos between the people and functions responsible for revenue creation. The No Nonsense Sales Community not only offers fresh perspectives on revenue generation but also provides a dedicated space for the people in sales, revops, marketing, and customer success to connect. We believe that revenue teams only get stronger when they work together and have a deeper understanding and appreciation for the jobs to be done to make revenue happen.”

Members of the No Nonsense Sales Community can expect to see:

Interviews with some of the most influential thinkers in sales, marketing, revops and customer success.

Educational videos that inspire and delight.

Articles featuring top tips for revenue teams.

Entertaining content that brings humor to the often high-pressure roles in revenue.

Opportunities to join fun-filled live events alongside industry leaders.

Joining the No Nonsense Sales Community is free, and the community is open to anyone with a LinkedIn profile. Built for anyone in a revenue-generating role, No Nonsense Sales provides revenue professionals opportunities to connect across revenue functions, industries and borders and adds a dose of entertainment, education and excitement to members’ feeds.

About Salesloft

Salesloft helps revenue teams take the right actions to close every deal with the only platform built around the sellers’ workflow. The Salesloft Revenue Orchestration Platform aligns revenue teams so they can prioritize and execute all their actions to improve buyer and customer engagement throughout the entire buyer journey, driving improved productivity, and better pipeline efficiency and revenue outcomes. Thousands of the world’s top revenue teams, like those at Google, 3M, IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco, drive more revenue with Salesloft. For more information visit salesloft.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

