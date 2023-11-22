Home Business Wire Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to Airkit.ai Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive...
Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to Airkit.ai Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of Airkit.ai. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

Through the Plan, Salesforce granted a total of 50,346 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to 26 Airkit.ai employees. The RSUs vest over four years with 25 percent of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. Each of the employees who received an equity award is a non-executive officer.

About Salesforce

Salesforce empowers companies of every size and industry to connect with their customers through the power of data + AI + CRM + trust. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

