Salesforce CMO (Former), Dr. Geeta Nayyar, MD Joins MDI Health

Dr. Nayyar will serve as an executive clinical advisor for the medication optimization company.

MDI’s AI technology solution personalizes and automates complex medication management to improve patient safety and reduce total cost of care. Payors and Value-Based Providers, use MDI’s technology to prevent drug-related problems, maximize deprescribing efforts, reduce Rx costs, and see thousands of dollars PMPY in savings and over 20% reduction in medications per patient. Dr. Nayyar will be instrumental in guiding MDI’s clinical excellence and product strategy, as she brings extensive knowledge in leading technology companies such as Salesforce and AT&T as CMO and leveraging new innovations to achieve previously unimaginable health outcomes.

“ MDI Health is using innovative technology to solve one of the most pressing issues in healthcare, problems that stems from medication treatment. I am thrilled to join an organization that is driven by such an important mission and incredibly eager to support their commitment to advancing technology that not only drives incredible financial outcomes, but most importantly, always keeps the patient front and center,” said Dr. Nayyar.

Dr. Nayyar is passionate about the significant transformation occurring within healthcare technology, especially with AI innovations which enable healthcare organizations to improve the quality of care through automation, personalization, and scale. Dr. Nayyar was deeply impressed by MDI’s role in this transformation and their impact on health and financial outcomes – leading to her joining the company.

Avishai Ben-Tovim, CEO and Co-founder of MDI Health, commented: “ We are thrilled to have a healthcare technology leader such as Dr. Nayyar join our team. Dr. Nayyar’s expertise and visionary leadership will be instrumental in steering our company towards groundbreaking achievements. Having esteemed clinical leaders as Dr. Nayyar joining us in our mission speaks volumes to the work we are doing and the trajectory we are pursuing. I am confident that Dr. Nayyar’s guidance will be invaluable as we revolutionize the way medication treatment is optimized with technology.”

MDI Health is a leading medication management solution, leveraging AI to personalize and scale high-quality medication therapy. While existing solutions reach a small subset of the population, often overlook health risks due to incomplete analysis, and swamp clinicians with false-positive alerts – MDI revolutionizes the field by holistically analyzing thousands of patients’ risk factors, providing clinicians with hyper-focused solutions, and automating the entire medication review process to enable organizations to reach the entire member population.

Payors and Value-Based Providers, including one of the largest national health plans in the US, use MDI’s technology to prevent drug-related problems, maximize deprescribing efforts, reduce Rx costs, and see thousands of dollars PMPY in savings.

