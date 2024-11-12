Home Business Wire Salesforce Announces Timing of its Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results Conference Call
Business Wire

Salesforce Announces Timing of its Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results Conference Call

di Business Wire

Results to be released on Dec. 3, 2024, after market close

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, today announced that its third quarter fiscal year 2025 results will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size reimagine their business for the world of AI. With Agentforce, Salesforce’s trusted platform, organizations can bring humans together with agents to drive customer success—powered by AI, data, and action. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

Contacts

Mike Spencer

Salesforce

Investor Relations

investor@salesforce.com

Carolyn Guss

Salesforce

Public Relations

pr@salesforce.com

