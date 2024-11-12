Salesforce Announces Timing of its Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results Conference Call

Results to be released on Dec. 3, 2024, after market close

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, today announced that its third quarter fiscal year 2025 results will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

