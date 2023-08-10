Home Business Wire Salesforce Announces Timing of its Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results Conference Call
Results to be released on August 30, 2023, after market close

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that its second quarter fiscal year 2024 results will be released on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce empowers companies of every size and industry to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of AI + data + CRM. For more information about Salesforce, visit: www.salesforce.com.

Contacts

Mike Spencer

Salesforce

Investor Relations

415-536-6250

investor@salesforce.com

Carolyn Guss

Salesforce

Public Relations

415-536-4966

pr@salesforce.com

