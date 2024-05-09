Home Business Wire Salesforce Announces Timing of its First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results Conference Call
Results to be released on May 29, 2024, after market close

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that its first quarter fiscal year 2025 results will be released on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the #1 AI CRM, empowering companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of CRM + AI + Data + Trust on one unified platform: Einstein 1. For more information visit: www.salesforce.com

Contacts

Mike Spencer

Salesforce

Investor Relations

investor@salesforce.com

Carolyn Guss

Salesforce

Public Relations

pr@salesforce.com

