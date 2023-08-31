Salesforce Announces Strong Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, today announced results for its second quarter fiscal 2024 ended July 31, 2023.

Second Quarter Revenue of $8.60 Billion, up 11% Year-Over-Year (“Y/Y”), up 11% in Constant Currency (“CC”)

Second Quarter GAAP Operating Margin of 17.2% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 31.6%

Current Remaining Performance Obligation of $24.1 Billion, up 12% Y/Y, 11% CC

Second Quarter GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share (“EPS”) of $1.28 and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $2.12

Returned $1.9 Billion to Stockholders in the Second Quarter in the Form of Share Repurchases

Initiates Third Quarter FY24 Revenue Guidance of $8.70 Billion to $8.72 Billion, up ~11% Y/Y

Raises Full Year FY24 Revenue Guidance to $34.7 Billion to $34.8 Billion, up ~11% Y/Y

Raises Full Year FY24 GAAP Operating Margin Guidance to ~13.3% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance to ~30.0%

Raises Full Year FY24 Operating Cash Flow Growth Guidance to 22% to 23% Y/Y

“Our transformation drove our strong second quarter results, delivering revenue of $8.6 billion and record GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce. “Based on our performance and what we see in the back half of the year, we’re raising our fiscal year ‘24 revenue, operating margin, and operating cash flow growth guidance. As the #1 AI CRM, with industry-leading clouds, Einstein, Data Cloud, MuleSoft, Slack and Tableau, all integrated on one trusted, unified platform, we’re leading our customers into the new AI era.”

“We continue to execute against our profitable growth framework, delivering 17.2% GAAP operating margin and 31.6% non-GAAP operating margin — exceeding our target three quarters early,” said Amy Weaver, President and CFO of Salesforce. “We are accelerating our transformation and continue to drive strong shareholder value.”

Salesforce delivered the following results for its fiscal second quarter:

Revenue: Total second quarter revenue was $8.60 billion, an increase of 11% Y/Y and 11% CC. Subscription and support revenues were $8.01 billion, an increase of 12% Y/Y. Professional services and other revenues were $0.60 billion, an increase of 3% Y/Y.

Operating Margin: Second quarter GAAP operating margin was 17.2%. Second quarter non-GAAP operating margin was 31.6%. Restructuring negatively impacted second quarter GAAP operating margin by (50) bps.

Earnings per Share: Second quarter GAAP diluted EPS was $1.28, and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.12. Losses on the Company’s strategic investments negatively impacted GAAP diluted EPS by $(0.02) based on a U.S. tax rate of 25% and non-GAAP diluted EPS by $(0.02) based on a non-GAAP tax rate of 23.5%. Restructuring negatively impacted second quarter GAAP diluted EPS by $(0.05).

Cash Flow: Cash generated from operations for the second quarter was $0.81 billion, an increase of 142% Y/Y. Free cash flow was $0.63 billion, an increase of 379% Y/Y. Restructuring negatively impacted second quarter operating cash flow growth by (16,600) bps.

Remaining Performance Obligation: Remaining performance obligation ended the second quarter at $46.6 billion, an increase of 12% Y/Y. Current remaining performance obligation ended at $24.1 billion, an increase of 12% Y/Y, and 11% CC.

Forward Looking Guidance

As of August 30, 2023, the Company is initiating its third quarter GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance, current remaining performance obligation growth guidance, and revenue guidance. The Company is raising its full year FY24 revenue guidance, GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance, GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin guidance, and operating cash flow growth guidance.

Our guidance assumes no change to the value of the Company’s strategic investment portfolio as it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses. In addition, the guidance below is based on estimated GAAP tax rates that reflect the Company’s currently available information, and excludes forecasted discrete tax items such as excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation. The GAAP tax rates may fluctuate due to discrete tax items and related effects in conjunction with certain provisions in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, future acquisitions or other transactions.

Q3 FY24



Guidance Full Year FY24



Guidance Revenue $8.70 – $8.72 Billion $34.7 – $34.8 Billion Y/Y Growth ~11% ~11% FX Impact(1) $100M Y/Y FX no impact GAAP Operating Margin N/A ~13.3% Non-GAAP Operating Margin(2) N/A ~30.0% GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share(2) $1.02 – $1.03 $3.50 – $3.52 Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share(2) $2.05 – $2.06 $8.04 – $8.06 Operating Cash Flow Growth (Y/Y)(3) N/A 22% – 23% Current Remaining Performance Obligation Growth (Y/Y) Slightly above 11% N/A FX Impact(4) ~1 pt N/A

(1) Revenue FX impact is calculated by taking the current period rates compared to the prior period average rates.



(2) Non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. See below for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company’s shares used in computing GAAP Diluted EPS guidance and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS guidance excludes any impact to share count from potential Q3 – Q4 FY24 repurchase activity under our share repurchase program.



(3) Operating Cash Flow Growth guidance includes an estimated 14% – 16% headwind associated with charges from restructuring.



(4) Current Remaining Performance Obligation FX impact is calculated by taking the current period rates compared to the prior period ending rates.

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP operating margin guidance to non-GAAP operating margin guidance for the full year:

Full Year FY24



Guidance GAAP operating margin(1) ~13.3% Plus Amortization of purchased intangibles(2) 5.4% Stock-based compensation expense(2) 8.1% Restructuring(2)(3) 3.2% Non-GAAP operating margin(1) ~30.0%

(1) GAAP operating margin is the proportion of GAAP income from operations as a percentage of GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP operating margin is the proportion of non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of GAAP revenue.



(2) The percentages shown above have been calculated based on the midpoint of the low and high ends of the revenue guidance for full year FY24.



(3) The percentages shown above have been calculated based on the high end of the estimated charges in connection with our restructuring plan announced on January 4, 2023 (the “Restructuring Plan”).

The following is a per share reconciliation of GAAP diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance for the next quarter and the full year:

Fiscal 2024 Q3 FY24 GAAP diluted earnings per share range(1)(2) $1.02 – $1.03 $3.50 – $3.52 Plus Amortization of purchased intangibles $ 0.47 $ 1.89 Stock-based compensation expense $ 0.71 $ 2.84 Restructuring(3) $ 0.10 $ 1.11 Less Income tax effects and adjustments(4) $ (0.25 ) $ (1.30 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(2) $2.05 – $2.06 $8.04 – $8.06 Shares used in computing basic net income per share (millions)(5) 978 979 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share (millions)(5) 987 988

(1) The Company’s GAAP tax provision is expected to be approximately 27% for the three months ended October 31, 2023, and approximately 25% for the year ended January 31, 2024. The GAAP tax rates may fluctuate due to discrete tax items and related effects in conjunction with certain provisions in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, future acquisitions or other transactions.



(2) The Company’s projected GAAP and Non-GAAP diluted EPS assumes no change to the value of our strategic investment portfolio as it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses. The impact of future gains or losses from the company’s strategic investment portfolio could be material.



(3) The estimated impact to GAAP diluted EPS has been calculated based on the high end of the estimated charges in connection with the Restructuring Plan.



(4) The Company’s Non-GAAP tax provision uses a long-term projected tax rate of 23.5%, which reflects currently available information and could be subject to change.



(5) The Company’s shares used in computing GAAP EPS guidance and Non-GAAP EPS guidance excludes any impact to share count from Q3 – Q4 FY24 repurchase activity under our share repurchase program.

For additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures see the reconciliation of results and related explanations below.

Management will provide further commentary around these guidance assumptions on its earnings call.

Product Releases and Enhancements

Three times a year Salesforce delivers new product releases, services, or enhancements to current products and services. These releases are a result of significant research and development investments made over multiple years, designed to help customers drive cost savings, boost efficiency, and build trust.

To view our major product releases and other highlights as part of the Summer 2023 Product Release, visit: www.salesforce.com/products/summer-23-release.

Quarterly Conference Call

Salesforce plans to host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay details of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce empowers companies of every size and industry to connect with their customers through the power of AI + data + CRM. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

“Safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company’s financial and operating results and guidance, which include, but are not limited to, expected GAAP and non-GAAP financial and other operating and non-operating results, including revenue, net income, earnings per share, operating cash flow growth, operating margin, expected revenue growth, expected foreign currency exchange rate impact, expected current remaining performance obligation growth, expected tax rates or provisions, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, shares outstanding, market growth, strategic investments, expected restructuring expense or charges, and expected timing of product releases and enhancements. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s results or outcomes could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements it makes.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include — but are not limited to — risks associated with: our ability to maintain security levels and service performance that meet the expectations of our customers, and the resources and costs required to avoid unanticipated downtime and prevent, detect and remediate performance degradation and security breaches; the expenses associated with our data centers and third-party infrastructure providers; our ability to secure additional data center capacity; our reliance on third-party hardware, software and platform providers; uncertainties regarding AI technologies and its integration into our product offerings; the effect of evolving domestic and foreign government regulations, including those related to the provision of services on the Internet, those related to accessing the Internet, and those addressing data privacy, cross-border data transfers and import and export controls; current and potential litigation involving us or our industry, including litigation involving acquired entities, and the resolution or settlement thereof; regulatory developments and regulatory investigations involving us or affecting our industry; our ability to successfully introduce new services and product features, including any efforts to expand our services; the success of our strategy of acquiring or making investments in complementary businesses, joint ventures, services, technologies and intellectual property rights; our ability to complete, on a timely basis or at all, announced transactions; our ability to realize the benefits from acquisitions, strategic partnerships, joint ventures and investments, and successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies; our ability to compete in the markets in which we participate; the success of our business strategy and our plan to build our business, including our strategy to be a leading provider of enterprise cloud computing applications and platforms; our ability to execute our business plans; our ability to continue to grow unearned revenue and remaining performance obligation; the pace of change and innovation in enterprise cloud computing services; the seasonal nature of our sales cycles; our ability to limit customer attrition and costs related to those efforts; the success of our international expansion strategy; the demands on our personnel and infrastructure resulting from significant growth in our customer base and operations, including as a result of acquisitions; our ability to preserve our workplace culture, including as a result of our decisions regarding our current and future office environments or remote work policies; our dependency on the development and maintenance of the infrastructure of the Internet; our real estate and office facilities strategy and related costs and uncertainties; fluctuations in, and our ability to predict, our operating results and cash flows; the variability in our results arising from the accounting for term license revenue products; the performance and fair value of our investments in complementary businesses through our strategic investment portfolio; the impact of future gains or losses from our strategic investment portfolio, including gains or losses from overall market conditions that may affect the publicly traded companies within our strategic investment portfolio; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; our ability to maintain and enhance our brands; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations on our results; the valuation of our deferred tax assets and the release of related valuation allowances; the potential availability of additional tax assets in the future; the impact of new accounting pronouncements and tax laws; uncertainties affecting our ability to estimate our tax rate; uncertainties regarding our tax obligations in connection with potential jurisdictional transfers of intellectual property, including the tax rate, the timing of transfers and the value of such transferred intellectual property; uncertainties regarding the effect of general economic, business and market conditions, including inflationary pressures, general economic downturn or recession, market volatility, increasing interest rates, changes in monetary policy and the prospect of a shutdown of the U.S. federal government; the potential impact of financial institution instability; the impact of geopolitical events, including the ongoing armed conflict in Europe; uncertainties regarding the impact of expensing stock options and other equity awards; the sufficiency of our capital resources; our ability to execute our share repurchase program; our ability to comply with our debt covenants and lease obligations; the impact of climate change, natural disasters and actual or threatened public health emergencies; expected benefits of and timing of completion of the restructuring plan and the expected costs and charges of the restructuring plan, including, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than we anticipate, our restructuring efforts may adversely affect our internal programs and ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, our restructuring efforts may be distracting to employees and management, our restructuring efforts may negatively impact our business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers, and our restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated; and our ability to achieve our aspirations, goals and projections related to our environmental, social and governance initiatives, including our ability to comply with emerging corporate responsibility regulations.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s actual results or outcomes is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Financials section of the Company’s website at http://investor.salesforce.com/financials/.

Salesforce, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

© 2023 Salesforce, Inc. All rights reserved. Salesforce and other marks are trademarks of Salesforce, Inc. Other brands featured herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Salesforce, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Subscription and support $ 8,006 $ 7,143 $ 15,648 $ 13,999 Professional services and other 597 577 1,202 1,132 Total revenues 8,603 7,720 16,850 15,131 Cost of revenues (1)(2): Subscription and support 1,515 1,490 3,025 2,930 Professional services and other 598 637 1,213 1,242 Total cost of revenues 2,113 2,127 4,238 4,172 Gross profit 6,490 5,593 12,612 10,959 Operating expenses (1)(2): Research and development 1,220 1,329 2,427 2,647 Marketing and sales 3,113 3,424 6,267 6,796 General and administrative 632 647 1,270 1,303 Restructuring (3) 49 0 760 0 Total operating expenses 5,014 5,400 10,724 10,746 Income from operations 1,476 193 1,888 213 Gains (losses) on strategic investments, net (29 ) 45 (170 ) 52 Other income (expense) 45 (57 ) 100 (113 ) Income before provision for income taxes 1,492 181 1,818 152 Provision for income taxes (225 ) (113 ) (352 ) (56 ) Net income $ 1,267 $ 68 $ 1,466 $ 96 Basic net income per share $ 1.30 $ 0.07 $ 1.50 $ 0.10 Diluted net income per share $ 1.28 $ 0.07 $ 1.49 $ 0.10 Shares used in computing basic net income per share 975 997 977 994 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 986 1,001 987 1,001

(1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, as follows:

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenues $ 250 $ 260 $ 498 $ 535 Marketing and sales 222 232 445 469

(2) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense, as follows:

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenues $ 112 $ 130 $ 215 $ 242 Research and development 256 297 497 576 Marketing and sales 277 326 540 617 General and administrative 79 98 152 192 Restructuring 0 0 16 0

(3) In January 2023, the Company announced a restructuring plan (the “Restructuring Plan”) intended to reduce operating costs, improve operating margins, and continue advancing the Company’s ongoing commitment to profitable growth. The Restructuring Plan includes a reduction of the Company’s workforce and select real estate exits and office space reductions within certain markets.

Salesforce, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (As a percentage of total revenues) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Subscription and support 93 % 93 % 93 % 93 % Professional services and other 7 7 7 7 Total revenues 100 100 100 100 Cost of revenues (1)(2): Subscription and support 18 20 18 20 Professional services and other 7 8 7 8 Total cost of revenues 25 28 25 28 Gross profit 75 72 75 72 Operating expenses (1)(2): Research and development 14 17 14 17 Marketing and sales 36 44 37 45 General and administrative 7 8 8 9 Restructuring 1 0 5 0 Total operating expenses 58 69 64 71 Income from operations 17 3 11 1 Gains (losses) on strategic investments, net 0 0 (1 ) 1 Other income (expense) 0 (1 ) 1 (1 ) Income before provision for income taxes 17 2 11 1 Provision for income taxes (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) 0 Net income 15 % 1 % 9 % 1 %

(1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations as a percentage of total revenues, as follows:

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenues 3 % 3 % 3 % 4 % Marketing and sales 2 3 3 3

(2) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of total revenues, as follows:

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenues 1 % 2 % 1 % 2 % Research and development 3 4 3 4 Marketing and sales 3 4 3 4 General and administrative 1 1 1 1 Restructuring 0 0 0 0

Salesforce, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) July 31, 2023 January 31, 2023 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,772 $ 7,016 Marketable securities 5,625 5,492 Accounts receivable, net 5,400 10,755 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 1,781 1,776 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,560 1,356 Total current assets 21,138 26,395 Property and equipment, net 3,876 3,702 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,575 2,890 Noncurrent costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 2,352 2,697 Strategic investments 4,778 4,672 Goodwill 48,566 48,568 Intangible assets acquired through business combinations, net 6,182 7,125 Deferred tax assets and other assets, net 2,980 2,800 Total assets $ 92,447 $ 98,849 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 5,059 $ 6,743 Operating lease liabilities, current 510 590 Unearned revenue 14,237 17,376 Debt, current 999 1,182 Total current liabilities 20,805 25,891 Noncurrent debt 8,424 9,419 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 2,867 2,897 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,269 2,283 Total liabilities 34,365 40,490 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 1 1 Treasury stock, at cost (8,057 ) (4,000 ) Additional paid-in capital 57,345 55,047 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (258 ) (274 ) Retained earnings 9,051 7,585 Total stockholders’ equity 58,082 58,359 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 92,447 $ 98,849

Salesforce, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 1,267 $ 68 $ 1,466 $ 96 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization (1) 890 907 2,144 1,813 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 476 408 946 802 Stock-based compensation expense 724 851 1,420 1,627 (Gains) losses on strategic investments, net 29 (45 ) 170 (52 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business combinations: Accounts receivable, net (768 ) (790 ) 5,355 5,015 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net (331 ) (505 ) (606 ) (904 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets (52 ) 113 (343 ) (296 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities (376 ) 326 (1,779 ) (896 ) Operating lease liabilities (167 ) (186 ) (335 ) (388 ) Unearned revenue (884 ) (813 ) (3,139 ) (2,807 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 808 334 5,299 4,010 Investing activities: Business combinations, net of cash acquired 0 (25 ) 0 (439 ) Purchases of strategic investments (182 ) (208 ) (287 ) (431 ) Sales of strategic investments 13 38 22 83 Purchases of marketable securities (1,798 ) (1,152 ) (2,166 ) (3,724 ) Sales of marketable securities 533 451 802 892 Maturities of marketable securities 462 722 1,247 1,167 Capital expenditures (180 ) (203 ) (423 ) (382 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,152 ) (377 ) (805 ) (2,834 ) Financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (1,949 ) 0 (4,003 ) 0 Proceeds from employee stock plans 362 181 811 455 Principal payments on financing obligations (282 ) (44 ) (392 ) (116 ) Repayments of debt (181 ) (1 ) (1,182 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,050 ) 136 (4,766 ) 337 Effect of exchange rate changes 11 (21 ) 28 (46 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,383 ) 72 (244 ) 1,467 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 9,155 6,859 7,016 5,464 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,772 $ 6,931 $ 6,772 $ 6,931

