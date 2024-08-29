Salesforce Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, today announced results for its second quarter fiscal 2025 ended July 31, 2024.

Second Quarter Highlights

Second Quarter Revenue of $9.33 Billion, up 8% Year-Over-Year (“Y/Y”), up 9% in Constant Currency (“CC”), inclusive of Subscription & Support Revenue of $8.76 Billion, up 9% Y/Y, up 10% Y/Y in CC

Second Quarter GAAP Operating Margin of 19.1% and non-GAAP Operating Margin of 33.7%

Current Remaining Performance Obligation of $26.5 Billion, up 10% Y/Y, up 11% Y/Y in CC

Second Quarter Operating Cash Flow of $0.89 Billion, up 10% Y/Y, and Free Cash Flow of $0.76 Billion, up 20% Y/Y

Returned $4.3 Billion in the Form of Share Repurchases and $0.4 Billion in Dividend Payments to Stockholders

FY25 Guidance Highlights

Initiates Third Quarter FY25 Revenue Guidance of $9.31 Billion to $9.36 Billion, up 7% Y/Y

Maintains Full Year FY25 Revenue Guidance of $37.7 Billion to $38.0 Billion, up 8% – 9% Y/Y and Maintains Full Year FY25 Subscription & Support Revenue Growth Guidance of Slightly Below 10% Y/Y & Approximately 10% in CC

Updates Full Year FY25 GAAP Operating Margin Guidance to 19.7% and Updates non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance to 32.8%

Raises Full Year FY25 Operating Cash Flow Growth Guidance to 23% to 25% Y/Y

“In Q2, we delivered strong performance across revenue, cash flow, margin and cRPO, and raised our fiscal year non-GAAP operating margin and cash flow growth guidance,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce. “With our new Agentforce AI platform, we’re reimagining enterprise software for a new world where humans with autonomous Agents drive customer success together. Salesforce is the only company with the leading apps, trusted data and agent-first platform to deliver this vision at scale and help companies realize the incredible benefits of AI.”

“We continue to deliver disciplined profitable growth and this quarter, operating margins closed at record highs with GAAP operating margin of 19.1%, up 190 basis points year-over-year, and Non-GAAP operating margin of 33.7%, up 210 basis points year-over year,” said Amy Weaver, President and CFO of Salesforce. “Our capital return program remains a priority and we now expect to more than fully offset our dilution from FY25 stock based compensation.”

Guidance

Our guidance includes GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

Q3 FY25 Guidance Full Year FY25 Guidance Total Revenue $9.31 – $9.36 Billion $37.7 – $38.0 Billion Y/Y Growth 7% 8 – 9% FX Impact(1) None ($100M) Y/Y FX Subscription & Support Revenue Growth (Y/Y)(2)(3) N/A Slightly below 10%, Approx 10% CC GAAP Operating Margin N/A 19.7% Non-GAAP Operating Margin(3) N/A 32.8% GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share(3) $1.41 – $1.43 $6.05 – $6.13 Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share(3) $2.42 – $2.44 $10.03 – $10.11 Operating Cash Flow Growth (Y/Y) N/A 23% – 25% Current Remaining Performance Obligation Growth (Y/Y) 9% N/A FX Impact(4) $100M Y/Y FX N/A

(1) Revenue FX impact is calculated by taking the current period rates compared to the prior period average rates. (2) Subscription & Support revenue excludes professional services revenue. (3) Non-GAAP CC revenue growth, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP Diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. See below for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company’s shares used in computing GAAP Diluted EPS guidance and non-GAAP Diluted EPS guidance excludes any impact to share count from potential Q3 – Q4 FY25 repurchase activity under our share repurchase program. (4) Current Remaining Performance Obligation FX impact is calculated by taking the current period rates compared to the prior period ending rates.

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP operating margin guidance to non-GAAP operating margin guidance for the full year:

Full Year FY25 Guidance GAAP operating margin(1) 19.7% Plus Amortization of purchased intangibles(2) 4.3% Stock-based compensation expense(2)(3) 8.4% Restructuring(2)(3) 0.4% Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 32.8%

(1) GAAP operating margin is the proportion of GAAP income from operations as a percentage of GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP operating margin is the proportion of non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of GAAP revenue. (2) The percentages shown above have been calculated based on the midpoint of the low and high ends of the revenue guidance for full year FY25. (3) The percentages shown in the restructuring line have been calculated based on charges associated with the Company’s restructuring initiatives. Stock-based compensation expense excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company’s restructuring initiatives, which is included in the restructuring line.

The following is a per share reconciliation of GAAP diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance for the next quarter and the full year:

Fiscal 2025 Q3 FY25 GAAP diluted earnings per share range(1)(2) $1.41 – $1.43 $6.05 – $6.13 Plus Amortization of purchased intangibles $ 0.36 $ 1.66 Stock-based compensation expense $ 0.85 $ 3.26 Restructuring(3) $ 0.03 $ 0.17 Less Income tax effects and adjustments(4) $ (0.23 ) $ (1.11 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(2) $2.42 – $2.44 $10.03 – $10.11 Shares used in computing basic net income per share (millions)(5) 960 964 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share (millions)(5) 972 977

(1) The Company’s GAAP tax provision is expected to be approximately 24% for the three months ended October 31, 2024, and approximately 22.0% for the year ended January 31, 2025. The GAAP tax rates may fluctuate due to discrete tax items and related effects in conjunction with certain provisions in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, future acquisitions or other transactions. (2) The Company’s projected GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS assumes no change to the value of our strategic investment portfolio as it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses. The impact of future gains or losses from the Company’s strategic investment portfolio could be material. (3) The estimated impact to GAAP diluted EPS is in connection with the Company’s restructuring initiatives. (4) The Company’s non-GAAP tax provision uses a long-term projected tax rate of 22.0%, which reflects currently available information and could be subject to change. (5) The Company’s shares used in computing GAAP earnings per share guidance and non-GAAP earnings per share guidance excludes any impact to share count from potential Q3 – Q4 FY25 repurchase activity under our share repurchase program.

For additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures see the reconciliation of results and related explanations below.

Management will provide further commentary around these guidance assumptions on its earnings call.

Chief Financial Officer Transition

Amy Weaver has made the decision to step down from her role as President and Chief Financial Officer at Salesforce. She will remain CFO until a successor is appointed. After that time, Amy will be an advisor to the company.

“Amy has been an incredible executive at Salesforce, leading many of the company’s most important strategic and operational initiatives over the last decade. And, she has been an amazing partner to me personally,” said Benioff. “Among her many contributions, Amy oversaw our successful financial transformation over the past several years – which has resulted in unprecedented margin expansion, increased operational excellence, and financial discipline across our organization. We are grateful that Amy’s transition period will allow us to conduct a thoughtful search for our next CFO, and we expect this to be a seamless transition.”

“My time at Salesforce has been an amazing journey, and it’s been a privilege to work alongside such a talented, dedicated and compassionate team,” said Weaver. “I’m especially proud of our work to drive increased profitability and productivity and introduce an enhanced capital return program, all while keeping our customers and our values as our north star. I am confident that Salesforce is well-positioned to accelerate its success in this next chapter.”

Product Releases and Enhancements

Three times a year Salesforce delivers new product releases, services, or enhancements to current products and services. These releases are a result of significant research and development investments made over multiple years, designed to help customers drive cost savings, boost efficiency, and build trust.

To view our major product releases and other highlights as part of the Summer 2024 Product Release, visit: www.salesforce.com/products/summer-24-release.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Strategy

To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, review our Stakeholder Impact Report: https://salesforce.com/stakeholder-impact-report.

Quarterly Conference Call

Salesforce plans to host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay details of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the #1 AI CRM, empowering companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of CRM + AI + Data + Trust on one unified platform: Einstein 1. For more information visit: www.salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM).

“Safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company’s financial and operating results and guidance, which include, but are not limited to, expected GAAP and non-GAAP financial and other operating and non-operating results, including revenue, net income, earnings per share, operating cash flow growth, operating margin, expected revenue growth, expected foreign currency exchange rate impact, expected current remaining performance obligation growth, expected tax rates or provisions, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, shares outstanding, market growth, strategic investments, expected restructuring expense or charges and expected timing of product releases and enhancements. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s results or outcomes could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include — but are not limited to — risks associated with:

our ability to maintain sufficient security levels and service performance, avoid downtime and prevent, detect and remediate performance degradation and security breaches;

and prevent, detect and remediate performance degradation and security breaches; our ability to secure sufficient data center capacity;

capacity; our reliance on third-party infrastructure providers, including hardware, software and platform providers and the organizations responsible for the development and maintenance of the infrastructure of the Internet;

uncertainties regarding AI technologies and their integration into our product offerings;

our ability to achieve our aspirations, goals and projections related to our environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives;

the effect of evolving government regulations, including those related to our industry and providing services on or accessing the Internet, and those addressing ESG matters, data privacy, cybersecurity, cross-border data transfers, government contracting and procurement, and import and export controls;

current and potential litigation and regulatory investigations involving us or our industry;

our ability to successfully expand or introduce new services and product features, including related to AI and Agentforce;

our ability to successfully complete, integrate and realize the benefits from acquisitions or other strategic transactions;

uncertainties regarding the pace of change and innovation and our ability to compete in the markets in which we participate;

our ability to successfully execute our business strategy and our business plans, including efforts to expand internationally and related risks;

our ability to predict and meet expectations regarding our operating results and cash flows, including revenue and remaining performance obligation, including as a result of the seasonal nature of our sales cycle and the variability in our results arising from the accounting for term license revenue products and some complex transactions;

our ability to predict and limit customer attrition and costs related to those efforts;

the demands on our personnel and infrastructure resulting from significant growth in our customer base and operations, including as a result of acquisitions;

our real estate and office facilities strategy and related costs and uncertainties;

the performance of our strategic investment portfolio, including fluctuations in the fair value of our investments;

our ability to protect our intellectual property rights;

our ability to maintain and enhance our brands;

uncertainties regarding the valuation and potential availability of certain tax assets;

of certain tax assets; the impact of new accounting pronouncements and tax laws;

uncertainties affecting our ability to estimate our tax rate, including our tax obligations in connection with potential jurisdictional transfer of intellectual property;

uncertainties regarding the effect of geopolitical events, inflationary pressures, market and macroeconomic volatility, financial institution instability, changes in monetary policy, foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, a potential shutdown of the U.S. federal government and climate change, natural disasters and actual or threatened public health emergencies on our workforce, business, and operating results;

uncertainties regarding the impact of expensing stock options and other equity awards;

the sufficiency of our capital resources, including our ability to execute our share repurchase program and declare future cash dividends;

our ability to comply with our debt covenants and lease obligations; and

uncertainties regarding impacts to our workforce and workplace culture, such as those arising from our current and future office environments or remote work policies or our ability to realize the expected benefits of the restructuring plan.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s actual results or outcomes is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Financials section of the Company’s website at http://investor.salesforce.com/financials/.

Salesforce, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

© 2024 Salesforce, Inc. All rights reserved. Salesforce and other marks are trademarks of Salesforce, Inc. Other brands featured herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Salesforce, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Subscription and support $ 8,764 $ 8,006 $ 17,349 $ 15,648 Professional services and other 561 597 1,109 1,202 Total revenues 9,325 8,603 18,458 16,850 Cost of revenues (1)(2): Subscription and support 1,556 1,515 3,116 3,025 Professional services and other 603 598 1,205 1,213 Total cost of revenues 2,159 2,113 4,321 4,238 Gross profit 7,166 6,490 14,137 12,612 Operating expenses (1)(2): Research and development 1,349 1,220 2,717 2,427 Sales and marketing 3,224 3,113 6,463 6,267 General and administrative 711 632 1,358 1,270 Restructuring 99 49 107 760 Total operating expenses 5,383 5,014 10,645 10,724 Income from operations 1,783 1,476 3,492 1,888 Losses on strategic investments, net (37 ) (29 ) 0 (170 ) Other income 91 45 212 100 Income before provision for income taxes 1,837 1,492 3,704 1,818 Provision for income taxes (408 ) (225 ) (742 ) (352 ) Net income $ 1,429 $ 1,267 $ 2,962 $ 1,466 Basic net income per share $ 1.48 $ 1.30 $ 3.06 $ 1.50 Diluted net income per share (3) $ 1.47 $ 1.28 $ 3.03 $ 1.49 Shares used in computing basic net income per share 964 975 967 977 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 973 986 979 987

(1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, as follows: Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenues $ 231 $ 250 $ 469 $ 498 Sales and marketing 223 222 446 445

(2) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense, as follows: Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenues $ 132 $ 112 $ 251 $ 215 Research and development 276 256 536 497 Sales and marketing 309 277 599 540 General and administrative 91 79 172 152 Restructuring 2 0 2 16

(3) During the three months ended July 31, 2024 and 2023, losses on strategic investments impacted GAAP diluted EPS by $(0.03) and $(0.02) based on a U.S. tax rate of 24.5% and non-GAAP diluted EPS by $(0.03) and $(0.02) based on a non-GAAP tax rate of 22.0% and 23.5%, respectively. During the six months ended July 31, 2024 and 2023, losses on strategic investments impacted GAAP diluted EPS by $0.00 and $(0.13) based on a U.S. tax rate of 24.5% and non-GAAP diluted EPS by $0.00 and $(0.13) based on a non-GAAP tax rate of 22.0% and 23.5%, respectively.

Salesforce, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (As a percentage of total revenues) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Subscription and support 94 % 93 % 94 % 93 % Professional services and other 6 7 6 7 Total revenues 100 100 100 100 Cost of revenues (1)(2): Subscription and support 17 18 17 18 Professional services and other 6 7 6 7 Total cost of revenues 23 25 23 25 Gross profit 77 75 77 75 Operating expenses (1)(2): Research and development 14 14 15 14 Sales and marketing 35 36 35 37 General and administrative 8 7 7 8 Restructuring 1 1 1 5 Total operating expenses 58 58 58 64 Income from operations 19 17 19 11 Losses on strategic investments, net 0 0 0 (1 ) Other income 1 0 1 1 Income before provision for income taxes 20 17 20 11 Provision for income taxes (5 ) (2 ) (4 ) (2 ) Net income 15 % 15 % 16 % 9 %

(1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations as a percentage of total revenues, as follows: Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenues 3 % 3 % 3 % 3 % Sales and marketing 2 2 2 3

(2) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of total revenues, as follows: Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenues 2 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Research and development 3 3 3 3 Sales and marketing 3 3 3 3 General and administrative 1 1 1 1 Restructuring 0 0 0 0

Salesforce, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) July 31, 2024 January 31, 2024 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,682 $ 8,472 Marketable securities 4,954 5,722 Accounts receivable, net 5,391 11,414 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 1,851 1,905 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,984 1,561 Total current assets 21,862 29,074 Property and equipment, net 3,580 3,689 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,130 2,366 Noncurrent costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 2,201 2,515 Strategic investments 5,017 4,848 Goodwill 48,941 48,620 Intangible assets acquired through business combinations, net 4,415 5,278 Deferred tax assets and other assets, net 4,034 3,433 Total assets $ 92,180 $ 99,823 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 5,220 $ 6,111 Operating lease liabilities, current 559 518 Unearned revenue 15,222 19,003 Debt, current 0 999 Total current liabilities 21,001 26,631 Noncurrent debt 8,430 8,427 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 2,404 2,644 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,712 2,475 Total liabilities 34,547 40,177 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 1 1 Treasury stock, at cost (18,182 ) (11,692 ) Additional paid-in capital 62,143 59,841 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (236 ) (225 ) Retained earnings 13,907 11,721 Total stockholders’ equity 57,633 59,646 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 92,180 $ 99,823

Salesforce, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 1,429 $ 1,267 $ 2,962 $ 1,466 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization (1) 907 890 1,786 2,144 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 526 476 1,043 946 Stock-based compensation expense 810 724 1,560 1,420 Losses on strategic investments, net 37 29 0 170 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business combinations: Accounts receivable, net (1,136 ) (768 ) 6,026 5,355 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net (427 ) (331 ) (675 ) (606 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets (477 ) (52 ) (991 ) (343 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities 220 (376 ) (535 ) (1,779 ) Operating lease liabilities (158 ) (167 ) (243 ) (335 ) Unearned revenue (839 ) (884 ) (3,794 ) (3,139 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 892 808 7,139 5,299 Investing activities: Business combinations, net of cash acquired 0 0 (338 ) 0 Purchases of strategic investments (104 ) (182 ) (307 ) (287 ) Sales of strategic investments 52 13 105 22 Purchases of marketable securities (550 ) (1,798 ) (3,802 ) (2,166 ) Sales of marketable securities 2,482 533 3,098 802 Maturities of marketable securities 898 462 1,534 1,247 Capital expenditures (137 ) (180 ) (300 ) (423 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,641 (1,152 ) (10 ) (805 ) Financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (4,335 ) (1,949 ) (6,468 ) (4,003 ) Proceeds from employee stock plans 202 362 735 811 Principal payments on financing obligations (285 ) (282 ) (405 ) (392 ) Repayments of debt (1,000 ) (181 ) (1,000 ) (1,182 ) Payments of dividends (384 ) 0 (772 ) 0 Net cash used in financing activities (5,802 ) (2,050 ) (7,910 ) (4,766 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (7 ) 11 (9 ) 28 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,276 ) (2,383 ) (790 ) (244 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 9,958 9,155 8,472 7,016 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 7,682 $ 6,772 $ 7,682 $ 6,772

