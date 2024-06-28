Home Business Wire Salesforce Announces Quarterly Dividend
Salesforce Announces Quarterly Dividend

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend is payable July 25, 2024, to stockholders of record on July 9, 2024.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the #1 AI CRM, empowering companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of CRM + AI + Data + Trust on one unified platform: Einstein 1. For more information visit: www.salesforce.com.

Contacts

Mike Spencer

Salesforce

Investor Relations

investor@salesforce.com

Carolyn Guss

Salesforce

Public Relations

415-536-4966

pr@salesforce.com

