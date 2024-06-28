Salesforce Announces Quarterly Dividend

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend is payable July 25, 2024, to stockholders of record on July 9, 2024.

