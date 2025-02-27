Salesforce Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Total Remaining Performance Obligation $63B, up 11% Y/Y; Operating Cash Flow $13B, up 28% Y/Y

FY25 Agentforce & Data Cloud

$900 million Data Cloud & AI annual recurring revenue, up 120% year-over-year ("Y/Y")

Since October, closed 5,000 Agentforce deals, including more than 3,000 paid

Data Cloud surpassed 50 trillion records, which doubled Y/Y

Nearly half of the Fortune 100 are both AI & Data Cloud customers, and all of our top 10 wins in Q4 included Data and AI

On help.salesforce.com, Agentforce has handled 380,000 conversations, achieving an 84% resolution rate, with only 2% of the requests requiring human escalation

FY25 Results

Fourth quarter revenue of $10.0 billion, up 8% Y/Y, up 9% in constant currency ("CC"), inclusive of subscription & support revenue of $9.5 billion, up 8% Y/Y, up 9% in CC

Current remaining performance obligation of $30.2 billion, up 9% Y/Y, up 11% in CC

Total remaining performance obligation of $63.4 billion, up 11% Y/Y

FY25 revenue of $37.9 billion, up 9% both Y/Y & in CC, inclusive of subscription & support revenue of $35.7 billion, up 10% both Y/Y & in CC

FY25 GAAP operating margin of 19.0% and non-GAAP operating margin of 33.0%

FY25 operating cash flow of $13.1 billion, up 28% Y/Y, and free cash flow of $12.4 billion, up 31% Y/Y

Returned $7.8 billion in the form of share repurchases and $1.5 billion in dividend payments to stockholders; total cash returned to stockholders of $9.3 billion in FY25

Full Year FY26 Guidance

Initiates revenue guidance of $40.5 billion to $40.9 billion, up 7% - 8% both Y/Y & in CC

Initiates subscription & support revenue growth guidance of approximately 8.5% Y/Y & approximately 9% in CC

Initiates GAAP operating margin guidance of 21.6% and non-GAAP operating margin guidance of 34.0%

Initiates operating cash flow growth guidance of approximately 10% to 11% Y/Y

“We had an incredible quarter and year, with strong performance across all our key metrics, including the highest cash flow in our company’s history and more than $60 billion in RPO,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce. “No company is better positioned than Salesforce to lead customers through the digital labor revolution. With our deeply unified platform, seamlessly integrating our Customer 360 apps, Data Cloud and Agentforce, we’re already delivering unprecedented levels of productivity, efficiency and cost savings for thousands of companies.”

“We closed out the year with strong results and our relentless focus on profitable growth drove record-breaking revenue, margin, and cash flow, setting a strong foundation for the company into FY26,” said Amy Weaver, President and CFO. “Our capital return program continued to deliver incredible value to our shareholders, returning $21 billion since inception.”

Guidance

Our guidance includes GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

Q1 FY26 Guidance Full Year FY26 Guidance Total revenue $9.71 - $9.76 billion $40.5 - $40.9 billion Y/Y growth 6% - 7% 7% - 8% FX impact(1) ($50M) Y/Y FX ($150M) Y/Y FX CC growth(2) 7% 7% - 8% Subscription & support revenue growth (Y/Y)(3) N/A Approximately 8.5% CC growth(2)(3) N/A Approximately 9% GAAP operating margin N/A 21.6% Non-GAAP operating margin(2) N/A 34.0% GAAP diluted net income per share(2) $1.49 - $1.51 $6.95 - $7.03 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share(2) $2.53 - $2.55 $11.09 - $11.17 Operating cash flow growth (Y/Y) N/A Approximately 10% - 11% Current remaining performance obligation growth (Y/Y) Approximately 10% N/A FX Impact(4) ($100M) Y/Y FX N/A (1) Revenue FX impact is calculated by taking the current period rates compared to the prior period average rates. (2) Non-GAAP CC revenue growth, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP diluted net income per share are non-GAAP financial measures. See below for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income per share guidance and non-GAAP diluted net income per share guidance excludes any impact to share count from potential Q1 - Q4 FY26 repurchase activity under our share repurchase program. (3) Subscription & support revenue excludes professional services revenue. (4) Current remaining performance obligation FX impact is calculated by taking the current period rates compared to the prior period ending rates.

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP operating margin guidance to non-GAAP operating margin guidance for the full year:

Full Year FY26 Guidance GAAP operating margin(1) 21.6% Plus Amortization of purchased intangibles(2) 3.7% Stock-based compensation expense(2)(3) 8.4% Restructuring(2)(3) 0.3% Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 34.0% (1) GAAP operating margin is the proportion of GAAP income from operations as a percentage of GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP operating margin is the proportion of non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of GAAP revenue. (2) The percentages shown above have been calculated based on the midpoint of the low and high ends of the revenue guidance for full year FY26. (3) The percentages shown in the restructuring line have been calculated based on charges associated with the Company's restructuring initiatives. Stock-based compensation expense excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring initiatives, which is included in the restructuring line.

The following is a per share reconciliation of GAAP diluted net income per share to non-GAAP diluted net income per share guidance for the next quarter and the full year:

Fiscal 2026 Q1 FY26 GAAP diluted net income per share range(1)(2) $1.49 - $1.51 $6.95 - $7.03 Plus Amortization of purchased intangibles $ 0.39 $ 1.54 Stock-based compensation expense $ 0.86 $ 3.47 Restructuring(3) $ 0.03 $ 0.13 Less Income tax effects and adjustments(4) $ (0.24 ) $ (1.00 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share(2) $2.53 - $2.55 $11.09 - $11.17 Shares used in computing basic net income per share (millions)(5) 965 973 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share (millions)(5) 980 985 (1) The Company's GAAP tax provision is expected to be approximately 23.5% for the three months ended April 30, 2025 and approximately 23.5% for the year ended January 31, 2026. The GAAP tax rates may fluctuate due to discrete tax items and related effects in conjunction with certain provisions in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, future acquisitions or other transactions. (2) The Company's projected GAAP and non-GAAP diluted net income per share assumes no change to the value of our strategic investment portfolio as it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses. The impact of future gains or losses from the Company’s strategic investment portfolio could be material. (3) The estimated impact to GAAP diluted net income per share is in connection with the Company's restructuring initiatives. (4) The Company’s non-GAAP tax provision uses a long-term projected tax rate of 22.0%, which reflects currently available information and could be subject to change. (5) The Company's shares used in computing GAAP net income per share guidance and non-GAAP net income per share guidance excludes any impact to share count from potential Q1 - Q4 FY26 repurchase activity under our share repurchase program.

For additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures see the reconciliation of results and related explanations below.

Management will provide further commentary around these guidance assumptions on its earnings call.

Product Releases and Enhancements

Three times a year Salesforce delivers new product releases, services, or enhancements to current products and services. These releases are a result of significant research and development investments made over multiple years, designed to help customers drive cost savings, boost efficiency, and build trust.

To learn more about our newest innovations and product release highlights, including our latest Spring 2025 Product Release, visit: www.salesforce.com/releases.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Strategy

To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, review our Stakeholder Impact Report: https://salesforce.com/stakeholder-impact-report.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size reimagine their business for the world of AI. With Agentforce, Salesforce's trusted platform, organizations can bring humans together with agents to drive customer success—powered by AI, data, and action. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

"Safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's financial and operating results and guidance, which include, but are not limited to, expected GAAP and non-GAAP financial and other operating and non-operating results, including revenue, net income, net income per share, operating cash flow growth, operating margin, expected revenue growth, expected foreign currency exchange rate impact, expected current remaining performance obligation growth, expected tax rates or provisions, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, shares outstanding, market growth, strategic investments, expected restructuring expense or charges and expected timing of product releases and enhancements. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s results or outcomes could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include -- but are not limited to -- risks associated with:

our ability to maintain sufficient security levels and service performance, avoid downtime and prevent, detect and remediate performance degradation and security breaches;

our ability to secure sufficient data center capacity;

our reliance on third-party infrastructure providers, including hardware, software and platform providers and the organizations responsible for the development and maintenance of the infrastructure of the Internet;

uncertainties regarding AI technologies and their integration into our product offerings;

the evolving landscape related to environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) matters;

the effect of evolving government regulations, including those related to our industry and providing services on or accessing the Internet, and those addressing ESG matters, data privacy, cybersecurity, cross-border data transfers, government contracting and procurement, and import and export controls;

current and potential litigation and regulatory investigations involving us or our industry;

our ability to successfully expand or introduce new services and product features, including related to AI and Agentforce;

our ability to successfully complete, integrate and realize the benefits from acquisitions or other strategic transactions;

uncertainties regarding the pace of change and innovation and our ability to compete in the markets in which we participate;

our ability to successfully execute our business strategy and our business plans, including efforts to expand internationally and related risks;

our ability to predict and meet expectations regarding our operating results and cash flows, including revenue and remaining performance obligation, including as a result of the seasonal nature of our sales cycle and the variability in our results arising from the accounting for term license revenue products and some complex transactions;

our ability to predict and limit customer attrition and costs related to those efforts;

the demands on our personnel and infrastructure resulting from significant growth in our customer base and operations, including as a result of acquisitions;

our real estate and office facilities strategy and related costs and uncertainties;

the performance of our strategic investment portfolio, including fluctuations in the fair value of our investments;

our ability to protect our intellectual property rights;

our ability to maintain and enhance our brands;

uncertainties regarding the valuation and potential availability of certain tax assets;

the impact of new accounting pronouncements and tax laws;

uncertainties affecting our ability to estimate our tax rate, including our tax obligations in connection with potential jurisdictional transfer of intellectual property;

uncertainties regarding the effect of geopolitical events, inflationary pressures, market and macroeconomic volatility, financial institution instability, changes in monetary policy, foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, uncertainty regarding the imposition of and changes in trade policies, including trade wars, tariffs or other trade restrictions or the threat of such actions and climate change, natural disasters and actual or threatened public health emergencies on our workforce, business, and operating results;

uncertainties regarding the impact of expensing stock options and other equity awards;

the sufficiency of our capital resources, including our ability to execute our share repurchase program and declare future cash dividends;

our ability to comply with our debt covenants and lease obligations; and

uncertainties regarding impacts to our workforce and workplace culture, such as those arising from our current and future office environments or remote work policies or our ability to realize the expected benefits of the restructuring plan.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s actual results or outcomes is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Financials section of the Company’s website at http://investor.salesforce.com/financials/.

Salesforce, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Salesforce, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Subscription and support $ 9,451 $ 8,748 $ 35,679 $ 32,537 Professional services and other 542 539 2,216 2,320 Total revenues 9,993 9,287 37,895 34,857 Cost of revenues (1)(2): Subscription and support 1,581 1,581 6,198 6,177 Professional services and other 636 567 2,445 2,364 Total cost of revenues 2,217 2,148 8,643 8,541 Gross profit 7,776 7,139 29,252 26,316 Operating expenses (1)(2): Research and development 1,420 1,275 5,493 4,906 Sales and marketing 3,471 3,437 13,257 12,877 General and administrative 767 632 2,836 2,534 Restructuring 298 173 461 988 Total operating expenses 5,956 5,517 22,047 21,305 Income from operations 1,820 1,622 7,205 5,011 Gains (losses) on strategic investments, net 96 (35 ) (121 ) (277 ) Other income 72 58 354 216 Income before provision for income taxes 1,988 1,645 7,438 4,950 Provision for income taxes (280 ) (199 ) (1,241 ) (814 ) Net income $ 1,708 $ 1,446 $ 6,197 $ 4,136 Basic net income per share $ 1.78 $ 1.49 $ 6.44 $ 4.25 Diluted net income per share (3) $ 1.75 $ 1.47 $ 6.36 $ 4.20 Shares used in computing basic net income per share 959 970 962 974 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 974 983 974 984

(1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, as follows: Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of revenues $ 150 $ 235 $ 750 $ 978 Sales and marketing 232 223 901 891

(2) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense, as follows: Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of revenues $ 132 $ 107 $ 518 $ 431 Research and development 277 237 1,091 972 Sales and marketing 294 247 1,205 1,062 General and administrative 100 76 367 299 Restructuring 0 7 2 23 (3) During the three months ended January 31, 2025 and 2024, gains (losses) on strategic investments impacted GAAP diluted net income per share by $0.07 and $(0.03) based on a U.S. tax rate of 24.0% and 24.5%, respectively, and non-GAAP diluted net income per share by $0.08 and $(0.03) based on a non-GAAP tax rate of 22.0% and 23.5%, respectively. During the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025 and 2024, losses on strategic investments impacted GAAP diluted net income per share by $(0.09) and $(0.21) based on a U.S. tax rate of 24.0% and 24.5%, respectively, and non-GAAP diluted net income per share by $(0.10) and $(0.22) based on a non-GAAP tax rate of 22.0% and 23.5%, respectively.

Salesforce, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (As a percentage of total revenues) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Subscription and support 95 % 94 % 94 % 93 % Professional services and other 5 6 6 7 Total revenues 100 100 100 100 Cost of revenues (1)(2): Subscription and support 16 17 16 18 Professional services and other 6 6 7 7 Total cost of revenues 22 23 23 25 Gross profit 78 77 77 75 Operating expenses (1)(2): Research and development 14 13 15 14 Sales and marketing 35 37 35 37 General and administrative 8 7 7 7 Restructuring 3 2 1 3 Total operating expenses 60 59 58 61 Income from operations 18 18 19 14 Gains (losses) on strategic investments, net 1 (1 ) 0 (1 ) Other income 1 1 1 1 Income before provision for income taxes 20 18 20 14 Provision for income taxes (3 ) (2 ) (4 ) (2 ) Net income 17 % 16 % 16 % 12 %

(1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations as a percentage of total revenues, as follows: Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of revenues 2 % 3 % 2 % 3 % Sales and marketing 2 2 2 2

(2) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of total revenues, as follows: Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of revenues 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Research and development 3 3 3 3 Sales and marketing 3 3 3 3 General and administrative 1 0 1 1 Restructuring 0 0 0 0

Salesforce, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) January 31, 2025 January 31, 2024 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,848 $ 8,472 Marketable securities 5,184 5,722 Accounts receivable, net 11,945 11,414 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 1,971 1,905 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,779 1,561 Total current assets 29,727 29,074 Property and equipment, net 3,236 3,689 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,157 2,366 Noncurrent costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 2,475 2,515 Strategic investments 4,852 4,848 Goodwill 51,283 48,620 Intangible assets acquired through business combinations, net 4,428 5,278 Deferred tax assets and other assets, net 4,770 3,433 Total assets $ 102,928 $ 99,823 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 6,658 $ 6,111 Operating lease liabilities, current 579 518 Unearned revenue 20,743 19,003 Debt, current 0 999 Total current liabilities 27,980 26,631 Noncurrent debt 8,433 8,427 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 2,380 2,644 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,962 2,475 Total liabilities 41,755 40,177 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 1 1 Treasury stock, at cost (19,507 ) (11,692 ) Additional paid-in capital 64,576 59,841 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (266 ) (225 ) Retained earnings 16,369 11,721 Total stockholders’ equity 61,173 59,646 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 102,928 $ 99,823

Salesforce, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating activities: Net income $ 1,708 $ 1,446 $ 6,197 $ 4,136 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization (1) 877 953 3,477 3,959 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 527 497 2,095 1,925 Stock-based compensation expense 803 674 3,183 2,787 (Gains) losses on strategic investments, net (96 ) 35 121 277 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business combinations: Accounts receivable, net (7,171 ) (6,564 ) (490 ) (659 ) Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net (1,016 ) (966 ) (2,121 ) (1,872 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets (232 ) (93 ) (1,495 ) (843 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,592 1,129 1,089 (478 ) Operating lease liabilities (161 ) (147 ) (548 ) (621 ) Unearned revenue 7,139 6,439 1,584 1,623 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,970 3,403 13,092 10,234 Investing activities: Business combinations, net of cash acquired (2,217 ) 0 (2,734 ) (82 ) Purchases of strategic investments (165 ) (106 ) (539 ) (496 ) Sales of strategic investments 8 6 126 108 Purchases of marketable securities (1,838 ) (934 ) (6,879 ) (3,761 ) Sales of marketable securities 491 394 4,143 1,511 Maturities of marketable securities 939 319 3,378 2,129 Capital expenditures (154 ) (147 ) (658 ) (736 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,936 ) (468 ) (3,163 ) (1,327 ) Financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (76 ) (1,692 ) (7,829 ) (7,620 ) Proceeds from employee stock plans 484 869 1,540 1,954 Principal payments on financing obligations (98 ) (123 ) (603 ) (629 ) Repayments of debt 0 0 (1,000 ) (1,182 ) Payments of dividends (383 ) 0 (1,537 ) 0 Net cash used in financing activities (73 ) (946 ) (9,429 ) (7,477 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (110 ) 30 (124 ) 26 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 851 2,019 376 1,456 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 7,997 6,453 8,472 7,016 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 8,848 $ 8,472 $ 8,848 $ 8,472 (1) Includes amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, depreciation of fixed assets and amortization and impairment of right-of-use assets.

