Salesforce Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, today announced results for its first quarter fiscal 2025 ended April 30, 2024.

First Quarter Highlights

  • First Quarter Revenue of $9.13 Billion, up 11% Year-Over-Year (“Y/Y”), up 11% in Constant Currency (“CC”), inclusive of Subscription & Support Revenue of $8.59 Billion, up 12% Y/Y
  • First Quarter GAAP Operating Margin of 18.7% and non-GAAP Operating Margin of 32.1%
  • Current Remaining Performance Obligation of $26.4 Billion, up 10% Y/Y, up 10% in CC
  • First Quarter Operating Cash Flow of $6.25 Billion, up 39% Y/Y, and Free Cash Flow of $6.08 Billion, up 43% Y/Y
  • Returned $2.2 Billion in the Form of Share Repurchases and $0.4 Billion in Dividend Payments to Stockholders

FY25 Guidance Highlights

  • Initiates Second Quarter FY25 Revenue Guidance of $9.20 Billion to $9.25 Billion, up 7% – 8% Y/Y
  • Maintains Full Year FY25 Revenue Guidance of $37.7 Billion to $38.0 Billion, up 8% – 9% Y/Y and Lowers Full Year FY25 Subscription & Support Revenue Growth Guidance to Slightly Below 10% Y/Y & Approximately 10% in CC
  • Lowers Full Year FY25 GAAP Operating Margin Guidance to 19.9% and Maintains non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance of 32.5%
  • Maintains Full Year FY25 Operating Cash Flow Growth Guidance of 21% to 24% Y/Y

“Our profitable growth trajectory continues to drive strong cash flow generation. Q1 operating cash flow was $6.25 billion, up 39% year-over-year. Q1 free cash flow was $6.1 billion, up 43% year-over-year,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce. “We are at the beginning of a massive opportunity for our customers to connect with their customers in a whole new way with AI. As the world’s #1 AI CRM, we’re incredibly well positioned to help companies realize the promise of AI over the next decade.”

“We delivered another quarter of disciplined profitable growth, with GAAP operating margin of 18.7%, up 1,370 basis points year-over-year, and Non-GAAP operating margin of 32.1%, up 450 basis points year-over year,” said Amy Weaver, President and CFO of Salesforce. “We’ve also made significant progress on our capital return program, returning more than $14 billion to shareholders since inception, including the payout of our first ever quarterly dividend in Q1.”

Guidance

Our guidance includes GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

 

Q2 FY25

Guidance

 

Full Year FY25

Guidance

Total Revenue

$9.20 – $9.25 Billion

 

$37.7 – $38.0 Billion

Y/Y Growth

7 – 8%

 

8 – 9%

FX Impact(1)

($50M) Y/Y FX

 

($100M) Y/Y FX

Subscription & Support Revenue Growth (Y/Y)(2)

N/A

 

Slightly below 10%, Approx 10% CC

GAAP Operating Margin

N/A

 

19.9%

Non-GAAP Operating Margin(3)

N/A

 

32.5%

GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share(3)

$1.31 – $1.33

 

$6.04 – $6.12

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share(3)

$2.34 – $2.36

 

$9.86 – $9.94

Operating Cash Flow Growth (Y/Y)

N/A

 

21% – 24%

Current Remaining Performance Obligation Growth (Y/Y)

9%

 

N/A

FX Impact(4)

($200M) Y/Y FX

 

N/A

(1)

 

Revenue FX impact is calculated by taking the current period rates compared to the prior period average rates.

(2)

 

Subscription & Support revenue excludes professional services revenue.

(3)

 

Non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP Diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. See below for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company’s shares used in computing GAAP Diluted EPS guidance and non-GAAP Diluted EPS guidance excludes any impact to share count from potential Q2 – Q4 FY25 repurchase activity under our share repurchase program.

(4)

 

Current Remaining Performance Obligation FX impact is calculated by taking the current period rates compared to the prior period ending rates.

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP operating margin guidance to non-GAAP operating margin guidance for the full year:

 

 

Full Year FY25

Guidance

GAAP operating margin(1)

 

19.9%

Plus

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles(2)

 

4.3%

Stock-based compensation expense(2)(3)

 

8.2%

Restructuring(2)(3)

 

0.1%

Non-GAAP operating margin(1)

 

32.5%

(1)

 

GAAP operating margin is the proportion of GAAP income from operations as a percentage of GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP operating margin is the proportion of non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of GAAP revenue.

(2)

 

The percentages shown above have been calculated based on the midpoint of the low and high ends of the revenue guidance for full year FY25.

(3)

 

The percentages shown in the restructuring line have been calculated based on charges associated with the Company’s restructuring activities. Stock-based compensation expense included in the full year FY25 guidance GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation table excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company’s restructuring activities, which is included in the restructuring line.

The following is a per share reconciliation of GAAP diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance for the next quarter and the full year:

 

Fiscal 2025

 

Q2

 

FY25

GAAP diluted earnings per share range(1)(2)

$1.31 – $1.33

 

$6.04 – $6.12

Plus

 

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles

$ 0.46

 

$ 1.63

Stock-based compensation expense

$ 0.79

 

$ 3.12

Restructuring(3)

$ 0.02

 

$ 0.06

Less

 

 

 

Income tax effects and adjustments(4)

$ (0.24)

 

$ (0.99)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(2)

$2.34 – $2.36

 

$9.86 – $9.94

Shares used in computing basic net income per share (millions)(5)

974

 

977

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share (millions)(5)

988

 

992

(1)

 

The Company’s GAAP tax provision is expected to be approximately 24.5% for the three months ended July 31, 2024, and approximately 23.0% for the year ended January 31, 2025. The GAAP tax rates may fluctuate due to discrete tax items and related effects in conjunction with certain provisions in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, future acquisitions or other transactions.

(2)

 

The Company’s projected GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS assumes no change to the value of our strategic investment portfolio as it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses. The impact of future gains or losses from the Company’s strategic investment portfolio could be material.

(3)

 

The estimated impact to GAAP diluted EPS is in connection with the Company’s restructuring activities.

(4)

 

The Company’s non-GAAP tax provision uses a long-term projected tax rate of 22.0%, which reflects currently available information and could be subject to change.

(5)

 

The Company’s shares used in computing GAAP earnings per share guidance and non-GAAP earnings per share guidance excludes any impact to share count from potential Q2 – Q4 FY25 repurchase activity under our share repurchase program.

For additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures see the reconciliation of results and related explanations below.

Management will provide further commentary around these guidance assumptions on its earnings call.

Product Releases and Enhancements

Three times a year Salesforce delivers new product releases, services, or enhancements to current products and services. These releases are a result of significant research and development investments made over multiple years, designed to help customers drive cost savings, boost efficiency, and build trust.

To view our major product releases and other highlights as part of the Summer 2024 Product Release, visit: www.salesforce.com/products/summer-24-release.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Strategy

To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, visit our recently published Stakeholder Impact Report: https://salesforce.com/stakeholder-impact-report.

Quarterly Conference Call

Salesforce plans to host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay details of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the #1 AI CRM, empowering companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of CRM + AI + Data + Trust on one unified platform: Einstein 1. For more information visit: www.salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM).

“Safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company’s financial and operating results and guidance, which include, but are not limited to, expected GAAP and non-GAAP financial and other operating and non-operating results, including revenue, net income, earnings per share, operating cash flow growth, operating margin, expected revenue growth, expected foreign currency exchange rate impact, expected current remaining performance obligation growth, expected tax rates or provisions, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, shares outstanding, market growth, strategic investments, expected restructuring expense or charges and expected timing of product releases and enhancements. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s results or outcomes could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include — but are not limited to — risks associated with:

  • our ability to maintain sufficient security levels and service performance, avoid downtime and prevent, detect and remediate performance degradation and security breaches;
  • our ability to secure sufficient data center capacity;
  • our reliance on third-party infrastructure providers, including hardware, software and platform providers and the organizations responsible for the development and maintenance of the infrastructure of the Internet;
  • uncertainties regarding AI technologies and their integration into our product offerings;
  • our ability to achieve our aspirations, goals and projections related to our environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives;
  • the effect of evolving government regulations, including those related to our industry and providing services on or accessing the Internet, and those addressing ESG matters, data privacy, cybersecurity, cross-border data transfers, government contracting and procurement, and import and export controls;
  • current and potential litigation and regulatory investigations involving us or our industry;
  • our ability to successfully expand or introduce new services and product features;
  • our ability to successfully complete, integrate and realize the benefits from acquisitions or other strategic transactions;
  • uncertainties regarding the pace of change and innovation and our ability to compete in the markets in which we participate;
  • our ability to successfully execute our business strategy and our business plans, including efforts to expand internationally and related risks;
  • our ability to predict and meet expectations regarding our operating results and cash flows, including revenue and remaining performance obligation, including as a result of the seasonal nature of our sales cycle and the variability in our results arising from the accounting for term license revenue products and some complex transactions;
  • our ability to predict and limit customer attrition and costs related to those efforts;
  • the demands on our personnel and infrastructure resulting from significant growth in our customer base and operations, including as a result of acquisitions;
  • our real estate and office facilities strategy and related costs and uncertainties;
  • the performance of our strategic investment portfolio, including fluctuations in the fair value of our investments;
  • our ability to protect our intellectual property rights;
  • our ability to maintain and enhance our brands;
  • uncertainties regarding the valuation and potential availability of certain tax assets;
  • the impact of new accounting pronouncements and tax laws;
  • uncertainties affecting our ability to estimate our tax rate, including our tax obligations in connection with potential jurisdictional transfer of intellectual property;
  • uncertainties regarding the effect of geopolitical events, inflationary pressures, market and macroeconomic volatility, financial institution instability, changes in monetary policy, foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, a potential shutdown of the U.S. federal government and climate change, natural disasters and actual or threatened public health emergencies on our workforce, business, and operating results;
  • uncertainties regarding the impact of expensing stock options and other equity awards;
  • the sufficiency of our capital resources, including our ability to execute our share repurchase program and declare future cash dividends;
  • our ability to comply with our debt covenants and lease obligations; and
  • uncertainties regarding impacts to our workforce and workplace culture, such as those arising from our current and future office environments or remote work policies or our ability to realize the expected benefits of the restructuring plan.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s actual results or outcomes is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Financials section of the Company’s website at http://investor.salesforce.com/financials/.

Salesforce, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

© 2024 Salesforce, Inc. All rights reserved. Salesforce and other marks are trademarks of Salesforce, Inc. Other brands featured herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Salesforce, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

Subscription and support

$

8,585

 

 

$

7,642

 

Professional services and other

 

548

 

 

 

605

 

Total revenues

 

9,133

 

 

 

8,247

 

Cost of revenues (1)(2):

 

 

 

Subscription and support

 

1,560

 

 

 

1,510

 

Professional services and other

 

602

 

 

 

615

 

Total cost of revenues

 

2,162

 

 

 

2,125

 

Gross profit

 

6,971

 

 

 

6,122

 

Operating expenses (1)(2):

 

 

 

Research and development

 

1,368

 

 

 

1,207

 

Sales and marketing

 

3,239

 

 

 

3,154

 

General and administrative

 

647

 

 

 

638

 

Restructuring

 

8

 

 

 

711

 

Total operating expenses

 

5,262

 

 

 

5,710

 

Income from operations

 

1,709

 

 

 

412

 

Gains (losses) on strategic investments, net (3)

 

37

 

 

 

(141

)

Other income

 

121

 

 

 

55

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

1,867

 

 

 

326

 

Provision for income taxes

 

(334

)

 

 

(127

)

Net income

$

1,533

 

 

$

199

 

Basic net income per share

$

1.58

 

 

$

0.20

 

Diluted net income per share (3)

$

1.56

 

 

$

0.20

 

Shares used in computing basic net income per share

 

970

 

 

 

980

 

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share

 

985

 

 

 

988

 

(1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, as follows:

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

Cost of revenues

$

238

 

$

248

Sales and marketing

 

223

 

 

223

(2) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense, as follows:

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

Cost of revenues

$

119

 

$

103

Research and development

 

260

 

 

241

Sales and marketing

 

290

 

 

263

General and administrative

 

81

 

 

73

Restructuring

 

0

 

 

16

(3) During the three months ended April 30, 2024 and 2023, gains (losses) on strategic investments impacted GAAP diluted EPS by $0.03 and $(0.11) based on a U.S. tax rate of 24.5% and non-GAAP diluted EPS by $0.03 and $(0.11) based on a non-GAAP tax rate of 22.0% and 23.5%, respectively.

Salesforce, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(As a percentage of total revenues)

(Unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

Subscription and support

94

%

 

93

%

Professional services and other

6

 

 

7

 

Total revenues

100

 

 

100

 

Cost of revenues (1)(2):

 

 

 

Subscription and support

17

 

 

18

 

Professional services and other

7

 

 

8

 

Total cost of revenues

24

 

 

26

 

Gross profit

76

 

 

74

 

Operating expenses (1)(2):

 

 

 

Research and development

15

 

 

15

 

Sales and marketing

35

 

 

38

 

General and administrative

7

 

 

8

 

Restructuring

0

 

 

8

 

Total operating expenses

57

 

 

69

 

Income from operations

19

 

 

5

 

Gains (losses) on strategic investments, net

0

 

 

(2

)

Other income

1

 

 

1

 

Income before provision for income taxes

20

 

 

4

 

Provision for income taxes

(3

)

 

(2

)

Net income

17

%

 

2

%

(1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations as a percentage of total revenues, as follows:

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Cost of revenues

3

%

3

%

Sales and marketing

2

 

3

 

(2) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of total revenues, as follows:

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Cost of revenues

1

%

 

1

%

Research and development

3

 

 

3

 

Sales and marketing

3

 

 

3

 

General and administrative

1

 

 

1

 

Restructuring

0

 

 

0

 
 

Salesforce, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions)
 

 

April 30, 2024

 

January 31, 2024

Assets

(unaudited)

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,958

 

 

$

8,472

 

Marketable securities

 

7,712

 

 

 

5,722

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

4,273

 

 

 

11,414

 

Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net

 

1,865

 

 

 

1,905

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

1,796

 

 

 

1,561

 

Total current assets

 

25,604

 

 

 

29,074

 

Property and equipment, net

 

3,506

 

 

 

3,689

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

2,255

 

 

 

2,366

 

Noncurrent costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net

 

2,286

 

 

 

2,515

 

Strategic investments

 

4,978

 

 

 

4,848

 

Goodwill

 

48,940

 

 

 

48,620

 

Intangible assets acquired through business combinations, net

 

4,869

 

 

 

5,278

 

Deferred tax assets and other assets, net

 

3,742

 

 

 

3,433

 

Total assets

$

96,180

 

 

$

99,823

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$

5,520

 

 

$

6,111

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

568

 

 

 

518

 

Unearned revenue

 

16,061

 

 

 

19,003

 

Debt, current

 

1,000

 

 

 

999

 

Total current liabilities

 

23,149

 

 

 

26,631

 

Noncurrent debt

 

8,429

 

 

 

8,427

 

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

 

2,519

 

 

 

2,644

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

2,400

 

 

 

2,475

 

Total liabilities

 

36,497

 

 

 

40,177

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

Treasury stock, at cost

 

(13,860

)

 

 

(11,692

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

60,946

 

 

 

59,841

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(270

)

 

 

(225

)

Retained earnings

 

12,866

 

 

 

11,721

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

59,683

 

 

 

59,646

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

96,180

 

 

$

99,823

 
 

Salesforce, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions)

(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

1,533

 

 

$

199

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization (1)

 

879

 

 

 

1,254

 

Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net

 

517

 

 

 

470

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

750

 

 

 

696

 

(Gains) losses on strategic investments, net

 

(37

)

 

 

141

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business combinations:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

7,162

 

 

 

6,123

 

Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net

 

(248

)

 

 

(275

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets

 

(514

)

 

 

(291

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

(755

)

 

 

(1,403

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

(85

)

 

 

(168

)

Unearned revenue

 

(2,955

)

 

 

(2,255

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

6,247

 

 

 

4,491

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

Business combinations, net of cash acquired

 

(338

)

 

 

0

 

Purchases of strategic investments

 

(203

)

 

 

(105

)

Sales of strategic investments

 

53

 

 

 

9

 

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(3,252

)

 

 

(368

)

Sales of marketable securities

 

616

 

 

 

269

 

Maturities of marketable securities

 

636

 

 

 

785

 

Capital expenditures

 

(163

)

 

 

(243

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(2,651

)

 

 

347

 

Financing activities:

 

 

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

(2,133

)

 

 

(2,054

)

Proceeds from employee stock plans

 

533

 

 

 

449

 

Principal payments on financing obligations

 

(120

)

 

 

(110

)

Repayments of debt

 

0

 

 

 

(1,001

)

Payments of dividends

 

(388

)

 

 

0

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(2,108

)

 

 

(2,716

)

Effect of exchange rate changes

 

(2

)

 

 

17

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

1,486

 

 

 

2,139

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

8,472

 

 

 

7,016

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

9,958

 

 

$

9,155

 

(1) Includes amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, depreciation of fixed assets and amortization and impairment of right-of-use assets.

Salesforce, Inc.

Additional Metrics

(Unaudited)

Supplemental Revenue Analysis

Remaining Performance Obligation

Remaining performance obligation (“RPO”) represents contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes unearned revenue and unbilled amounts that will be recognized as revenue in future periods. RPO is influenced by several factors, including seasonality, the timing of renewals, the timing of software license deliveries, average contract terms and foreign currency exchange rates. Remaining performance obligation is also impacted by acquisitions. Unbilled portions of RPO denominated in foreign currencies are revalued each period based on the period end exchange rates. The portion of RPO that is unbilled is not recorded on the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

RPO consisted of the following (in billions):

 

Current

 

Noncurrent

 

Total

As of April 30, 2024

$

26.4

 

$

27.5

 

$

53.9

As of January 31, 2024

 

27.6

 

 

29.3

 

 

56.9

As of October 31, 2023

 

23.9

 

 

24.4

 

 

48.3

As of July 31, 2023

 

24.1

 

 

22.5

 

 

46.6

As of April 30, 2023

 

24.1

 

 

22.6

 

 

46.7

Unearned Revenue

Unearned revenue represents amounts that have been invoiced in advance of revenue recognition and is recognized as revenue when transfer of control to customers has occurred or services have been provided. The change in unearned revenue was as follows (in millions):

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Unearned revenue, beginning of period

$

19,003

 

 

$

17,376

 

Billings and other (1)

 

6,108

 

 

 

5,937

 

Contribution from contract asset

 

70

 

 

 

55

 

Revenue recognized over time

 

(8,571

)

 

 

(7,837

)

Revenue recognized at a point in time

 

(562

)

 

 

(410

)

Unearned revenue from business combinations

 

13

 

 

 

0

 

Unearned revenue, end of period

$

16,061

 

 

$

15,121

 

(1) Other includes, for example, the impact of foreign currency translation.

Disaggregation of Revenue

Subscription and Support Revenue by the Company’s service offerings

Subscription and support revenues consisted of the following (in millions):

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

Sales

$

1,998

 

$

1,810

Service

 

2,182

 

 

1,964

Platform and Other

 

1,718

 

 

1,567

Marketing and Commerce

 

1,282

 

 

1,170

Integration and Analytics (1)

 

1,405

 

 

1,131

 

$

8,585

 

$

7,642

(1) In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company renamed the service offering previously referred to as Data to Integration and Analytics, which includes Mulesoft and Tableau.

Contacts

Mike Spencer

Salesforce

Investor Relations

investor@salesforce.com

Carolyn Guss

Salesforce

Public Relations

415-536-4966

pr@salesforce.com

