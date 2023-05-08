<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Salesforce Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting to be Held Virtually on Thursday, June 8, 2023

di Business Wire

Meeting to be webcast live on Salesforce’s investor relations website

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced the company’s annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (PT) / 2:00 p.m. (ET). This year’s meeting is a virtual stockholder meeting conducted exclusively via a live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CRM2023. As described in the proxy materials previously distributed, stockholders as of the close of business on April 27, 2023, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Stockholders Meeting. To participate, stockholders will need the 16-digit control number included in the proxy materials delivered to such stockholders. An option to attend as a guest will be available if you are not a current stockholder.

Stockholders should refer to Salesforce’s proxy statement available at www.salesforce.com/investor for additional details regarding required documentation to gain admission to the meeting.

About Salesforce

Salesforce empowers companies of every size and industry to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of AI + data + CRM. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Contacts

Mike Spencer

Salesforce

Investor Relations

415-536-6250

investor@salesforce.com

Carolyn Guss

Salesforce

Public Relations

415-536-4966

pr@salesforce.com

