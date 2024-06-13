Salesforce Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting to be Held Virtually on Thursday, June 27, 2024

Meeting to be webcast live on Salesforce’s investor relations website

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, announced the company’s annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. (PT) / 2:00 p.m. (ET). This year’s meeting is a virtual stockholder meeting conducted exclusively via a live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CRM2024. As described in the proxy materials previously distributed, stockholders as of the close of business on May 1, 2024, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Stockholders Meeting. To participate, stockholders will need the 16-digit control number included in the proxy materials delivered to such stockholders. An option to attend as a guest will be available if you are not a current stockholder.

Stockholders should refer to Salesforce’s proxy statement available at www.salesforce.com/investor for additional details regarding required documentation to gain admission to the meeting.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the #1 AI CRM, empowering companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of CRM + AI + Data + Trust on one unified platform: Einstein 1. For more information visit: www.salesforce.com.

Contacts

Mike Spencer



Salesforce



Investor Relations



investor@salesforce.com

Carolyn Guss



Salesforce



Public Relations



pr@salesforce.com