Salesforce Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting to be Held Virtually on Thursday, June 27, 2024

Meeting to be webcast live on Salesforce’s investor relations website
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, announced the company’s annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. (PT) / 2:00 p.m. (ET). This year’s meeting is a virtual stockholder meeting conducted exclusively via a live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CRM2024. As described in the proxy materials previously distributed, stockholders as of the close of business on May 1, 2024, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Stockholders Meeting. To participate, stockholders will need the 16-digit control number included in the proxy materials delivered to such stockholders. An option to attend as a guest will be available if you are not a current stockholder.
Stockholders should refer to Salesforce’s proxy statement available at www.salesforce.com/investor for additional details regarding required documentation to gain admission to the meeting.
About Salesforce
Salesforce is the #1 AI CRM, empowering companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of CRM + AI + Data + Trust on one unified platform: Einstein 1. For more information visit: www.salesforce.com.
Contacts
Mike Spencer
Salesforce
Investor Relations
investor@salesforce.com
Carolyn Guss
Salesforce
Public Relations
pr@salesforce.com