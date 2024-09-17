Salesforce and NVIDIA Forge Strategic Collaboration to Advance AI Agent Innovation

Companies will co-innovate to define the future of enterprise software with Salesforce Agentforce and NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform

Salesforce expects billions of its Agentforce Agents to be deployed in the years to come, creating new customer and employee experiences on the Salesforce Platform

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and NVIDIA today announced a strategic collaboration to develop advanced AI capabilities for the enterprise with autonomous agent and interactive avatar experiences. The companies will work together to deliver optimized predictive and generative AI workflows by bringing together the NVIDIA AI platform, which includes accelerated computing and AI software, with the Salesforce Platform and Agentforce. With this collaboration, Agentforce agents will enable new insights and improved productivity across the sales, service, marketing, and IT teams that rely on the industry-leading Salesforce CRM as the one place for all their customer data.





“Together with NVIDIA, we’re leading the third wave of the AI revolution — moving beyond copilots to humans and intelligent agents working seamlessly to drive customer success,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce. “This is what AI is meant to be — powered by the Salesforce Platform and Agentforce, every Trailblazer can harness AI to its fullest potential. By combining NVIDIA’s AI platform with Agentforce, we’re supercharging AI performance and creating dynamic digital avatars, delivering more engaging, intelligent, and immersive customer experiences than ever before.”

“In the future, every company, every job will be enhanced by a wide range of AI agents – assistants that will transform how we work,” said NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang. “NVIDIA and Salesforce are bringing together our technologies to accelerate the development of AI agents for companies to supercharge their productivity.”

Enhanced platform collaboration to deliver AI agents

With Salesforce and NVIDIA, organizations will have access to next-generation AI and data capabilities as part of the Salesforce Platform and Agentforce, a groundbreaking set of tools to create and customize agents that come with a collection of pre-built agents. The new collaboration will provide Salesforce customers with accelerated value from AI investments while differentiating and maintaining a competitive edge. Using Salesforce’s AI-powered predictive and generative technologies with NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA NeMo for model customization, all as part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform, businesses are expected to see advances in AI platform performance and model throughput to improve productivity and effectiveness of interactions across industries.

Use cases include:

Crisis management: In the event of a product recall or service outage, an agent would efficiently handle high volumes of customer inquiries, offering timely and empathetic responses while escalating critical issues to human agents.

In the event of a product recall or service outage, an agent would efficiently handle high volumes of customer inquiries, offering timely and empathetic responses while escalating critical issues to human agents. Real-time weather impact for travel and logistics: AI agents could predict and adjust travel or shipping routes based on live weather data, preventing delays and disruptions. They would automatically update the CRM data to inform customers and stakeholders, ensuring timely and accurate communication about any expected changes or necessary adjustments to their travel plans or delivery schedules. This proactive approach would enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

AI agents could predict and adjust travel or shipping routes based on live weather data, preventing delays and disruptions. They would automatically update the CRM data to inform customers and stakeholders, ensuring timely and accurate communication about any expected changes or necessary adjustments to their travel plans or delivery schedules. This proactive approach would enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Real-time customer support resolution: AI agents could instantly provide customers with solutions by pulling relevant CRM information during live avatar chats. For example, if a customer asked for help with an order issue, the agent avatar would access real-time shipping data to resolve the query.

In addition to advanced AI capabilities, the collaboration will enhance AI capabilities by accelerating processing in Salesforce Data Cloud, which unifies and harmonizes structured and unstructured customer data in real time. Data Cloud provides a “Zero Copy” capability, enabling Salesforce customers to quickly and easily connect to their enterprise data, which is then retrievable by Agentforce to analyze and act on. NVIDIA’s full-stack accelerated computing platform will optimize compute resources, leading to quicker insights and improved performance across the AI platforms.

The collaboration between Salesforce and NVIDIA marks a pivotal advancement in technology, equipping businesses with the tools to harness data with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

Transforming customer and employee interactions with AI-powered avatars

Salesforce and NVIDIA are also coming together to collaborate on the future of AI agent avatars with NVIDIA ACE, a collection of digital human technologies and NIM microservices, and Agentforce. These AI-powered avatars will deliver more engaging, human-like experiences when customers or employees interact with Agentforce agents by using multi-modal AI models for speech recognition, text-to-speech conversion, and contextual visual responses. In addition, companies can expect to have access to these advanced digital human capabilities from NVIDIA in out-of-the-box Agentforce agent experiences and NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints to help customers build and deploy agents quickly and intuitively. AI-powered avatars could be valuable in cases like:

Real-time sales coaching feedback: An AI agent analyzes the conversation and suggests in-the-moment ways to improve engagement, such as product recommendations, correcting potential misstatements, or highlighting key talking points with feedback. The feedback is delivered by a sales agent avatar to demonstrate a better or alternative approach.

An AI agent analyzes the conversation and suggests in-the-moment ways to improve engagement, such as product recommendations, correcting potential misstatements, or highlighting key talking points with feedback. The feedback is delivered by a sales agent avatar to demonstrate a better or alternative approach. Live event management: AI avatar kiosks manage real-time ticketing, seating, and customer preferences during events, offering instant adjustments to maximize attendance and experience.

AI avatar kiosks manage real-time ticketing, seating, and customer preferences during events, offering instant adjustments to maximize attendance and experience. Employee training assistance: On-demand, personalized training avatar assistants for employees would ensure employees receive relevant lessons and coaching in real time during on-the-job training.

