Salesforce and AWS Expand Partnership for Customers to More Easily Build Trusted AI Apps, Deliver Seamless CRM Experiences, and Bring Salesforce Products to AWS Marketplace

New joint innovations enhance data management, improve customer experiences, and enable AI-powered applications

Salesforce significantly expands its use of AWS across its full portfolio and is taking an AWS-native approach to its most strategic and fastest growing innovation, the Salesforce Data Cloud. AWS increases its company-wide use of Salesforce’s CRM offerings, including adopting Data Cloud to manage its unified customer profiles

With Salesforce now available on AWS Marketplace, thousands of joint customers can accelerate their deployment of Salesforce products through seamless buying and billing experiences

SAN FRANCISCO & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Salesforce, the #1 AI CRM (NYSE: CRM), today announced a significant expansion of their long standing, global strategic partnership, deepening product integrations across data and artificial intelligence (AI), and for the first time offering select Salesforce products on the AWS Marketplace. The expanded agreement makes it easier for customers to seamlessly and securely manage their data across Salesforce and AWS, and safely and responsibly infuse the latest generative AI technologies into their applications and workflows.





To make it easier for customers to benefit from the combined value of Salesforce and AWS, the companies will deepen the integrations between their industry-leading products. Salesforce will now support Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that makes foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies available through a single application programming interface (API), as part of Salesforce’s open model ecosystem strategy. This will make Amazon Bedrock available through the Einstein Trust Layer, powering AI-driven apps and workflows in Salesforce. In addition, Salesforce Data Cloud will expand to support data sharing across additional AWS technologies. These Data Cloud integrations will be governed by new centralized access controls, giving customers the ability to manage secure user access at the folder, object, and file level for Data Cloud content stored in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).

As part of this partnership, Salesforce will expand its use of AWS, including compute, storage, data, and AI technologies through Hyperforce to further enhance popular services like Salesforce Data Cloud. AWS will also expand its use of Salesforce products such as Salesforce Data Cloud. Data Cloud will allow AWS to create a single unified customer profile allowing them to deliver more personalized experiences to customers.

These new and enhanced integrations will include:

Streamlining Purchasing Options for Customers in the AWS Marketplace: For the first time, Salesforce will begin offering its products, including Data Cloud, Service Cloud, Sales Cloud, Industry Clouds, Tableau, MuleSoft, Platform, and Heroku, on the AWS Marketplace, making it even easier for AWS customers to subscribe to and manage Salesforce offerings. Customers will benefit from a single view across their IT spend, simplified procurement processes, and flexible options like private pricing and consolidated billing through AWS, providing a seamless way to leverage pre-approved budgets and increase business performance. Joint customers in the U.S. may now purchase select Salesforce products through AWS Marketplace, with expanded product and regional support planned for 2024.

Enhancing Customer Experiences Through Unified Data Management: AWS and Salesforce are making Data Cloud a comprehensive, flexible, and secure Software-as-a-Service ( SaaS ) data platform for their customers. New Zero-ETL (extract, transform, and load) integrations reduce the need for customers to build their own ETL pipelines between Data Cloud and AWS data services. As a result, customers can easily and seamlessly unite all of their data to support improved and faster insights, predictions, and more powerful applications. Additionally, customers will be able to securely run their own code for data processing tasks such as complex transformations, calculated insights, data triggers, or user-defined functions with Data Cloud that will be powered by AWS compute services like Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), and AWS Lambda.

Securely Bringing AWS Data and AI Services to Salesforce’s Einstein 1 Platform: Customers will be able to use new solutions like Salesforce Prompt Builder, part of the Einstein Copilot Studio, to create custom prompt templates grounded in their data. Custom prompt templates can be sent to their preferred FMs, which will include leading models hosted on Amazon Bedrock. This will enable customers to securely use techniques such as retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) with models from leading AI companies including AI21 Labs, Amazon, Anthropic, Cohere, Meta, and Stability AI. In addition to accessing their own FMs through an integration between Data Cloud and Amazon SageMaker, developers will be able to use simplified tooling to fine-tune FMs on Amazon Bedrock through the Einstein Trust Layer and power generative AI experiences across the Salesforce Customer 360 platform.

Seamless Customer Service with Service Cloud and Amazon Connect: Deepening the Service Cloud Voice and Amazon Connect integration, Salesforce and AWS are bringing Amazon Connect Chat to Service Cloud Digital Engagement and Amazon Connect forecasting, capacity planning, and agent scheduling to enhance the Salesforce Service Cloud Omnichannel supervisor experience. This, together with integrated generative AI capabilities powering unified customer insights and both agent and manager automated assistance, will enable a unified customer experience, more productive agents across channels, and more informed supervisors. This first phase of this deeper integration is planned for release in early 2024.

Empowering Developers with New AWS Compute and Development Services: Salesforce is working with AWS to reimagine Heroku as the Platform-as-a-Service ( PaaS ) layer (available in the first half of 2024) for development of AI-first apps across Salesforce and AWS. Heroku will fortify its Dyno compute functionality by using the most powerful and cost-effective infrastructure from AWS, including accelerated Amazon EC2 instances powered by Nvidia GPUs, AWS Trainium, and AWS Inferentia for machine learning (ML) training and inference, along with additional GPU -optimized EC2 instances for graphics-intensive applications. They will also use AWS Graviton-based EC2 instances for the best price-performance compute. This will provide Heroku customers with the most performant, cost-effective infrastructure across resource-heavy workloads such as development with FMs. In addition, Heroku will help customers build applications faster and more securely with Amazon CodeWhisperer. Salesforce developers will also be able to use Einstein Copilot Studio to create custom actions that Einstein Copilot can invoke, which range from workflows in Salesforce to services hosted on AWS, creating a new AI-first pattern for cross-platform process automation.

“Today’s announcement is an incredible milestone in the evolution of our longstanding partnership with AWS,” said Marc Benioff, chair and CEO, Salesforce. “We’re bringing together the #No. 1 AI CRM provider and the leading cloud provider to deliver a trusted, open, integrated data and AI platform, and ensuring we meet massive customer demand for our products on the AWS Marketplace. With these enhancements to our partnership, we’re enabling all of our customers to be more innovative, productive and successful in this new AI era.”

“Salesforce and AWS make it easy for developers to securely access and leverage data and generative AI technologies to drive rapid transformation for their organizations and industries,” said Adam Selipsky, CEO, AWS. “With this expanded partnership, our joint customers gain powerful new ways to innovate, collaborate, and build more customer-focused applications using the broadest and deepest set of cloud services.”

Customers benefiting from the expanded relationship between AWS and Salesforce include:

“As an industry leading insurance company, State FarmⓇ has teamed up with both AWS and Salesforce for years, and each collaboration has yielded tremendous value for our teams and the customers we serve,” said Fawad Ahmad, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, State Farm. “As these two leading companies expand their partnership even further, we anticipate unlocking even more value for the 94 million policies & accounts State Farm serves today.”

For more information on the partnership, please visit here.

Availability:

The new product integrations will be available in 2024.

Joint customers in the U.S. may now purchase select Salesforce products through AWS Marketplace, with expanded product and regional support planned for 2024.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 102 Availability Zones within 32 geographic regions, with announced plans for 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Canada, Germany, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Thailand. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Salesforce

Salesforce empowers companies of every size and industry to connect with their customers through the power of data + AI + CRM + trust. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CRM.” For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

