Home Business Wire Salem Media Group Announces the Sale of its Principal Office in Camarillo,...
Business Wire

Salem Media Group Announces the Sale of its Principal Office in Camarillo, CA

di Business Wire

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) announced today the sale of its principal office in Camarillo, California to Eclipse RE Holdings, LLC for $5.5 million, closing on May 1, 2024. Salem will leaseback the building for five years, an approximate 41,546 square foot building situated on approximately 121,532 (2.79 acres) square feet of CPD zoned land.


ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com.

Contacts

Evan D. Masyr

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(805) 384-4512

Articoli correlati

Porch Group Announces Attendance At Upcoming Investor Events

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a homeowners insurance and vertical software platform, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Earnest Names Nick Norcross as Chief Product Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Accomplished Product Leader Focused on Making Higher Education Accessible to AllSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earnest, a fintech company empowering students to...
Continua a leggere

Hyperfine, Inc. to Expand Global Market Reach with Appointment of International Distributors in Key European Markets

Business Wire Business Wire -
- Distributors appointed in France, the United Kingdom, and Italy - Industry veteran Enrico Barini joins as International Business Development...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php