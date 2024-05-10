Salem Media Group Announces the Sale of its Principal Office in Camarillo, CA

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) announced today the sale of its principal office in Camarillo, California to Eclipse RE Holdings, LLC for $5.5 million, closing on May 1, 2024. Salem will leaseback the building for five years, an approximate 41,546 square foot building situated on approximately 121,532 (2.79 acres) square feet of CPD zoned land.





ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com.

