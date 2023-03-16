Salem Media Group Announces New Podcast with Lena Armuth on the Senior Resource Podcast Network

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the launch of the podcast show Retirement for Real on Salem-owned SeniorResource.com. Retirement for Real is an investment podcast designed to help retirees make sensible financial decisions in retirement. Show host, Lena Armuth says, “Today’s investors deserve to know that investing is simple, affordable, and accessible to all!” Retirement for Real is on a mission to provide a better experience for today’s investors. Nothing fancy. No overly-complicated or complex solutions. Just the fundamentals explained in a way that is simple.





“Collaborating with Senior Resource was a no-brainer for me because our missions are so similar. My podcast is dedicated to empowering and educating retirees on personal finance and investing, and Senior Resource helps me share this message with a broader audience. I’m thrilled to see my podcast has reached listeners from all across the country, and I remain steadfast in my commitment to giving real people the knowledge and tools they need to better understand investing and their finances in retirement,” said Lena.

Retirement for Real joins Eagle Financial Publications’ established lineup of retirement and investment websites and products including RetirementWatch.com, StockInvestor.com, and DividendInvestor.com.

ABOUT LENA ARMUTH:

Lena Armuth is a former elementary school teacher turned fee-only financial advisor. In 2021, she joined Sensible Portfolios, a low-fee Registered Investment Advisor, founded by her father, Darrell Armuth. Lena and her father are passionate about showing investors the negative impact high fees have on reaching their retirement goals. Sensible Portfolios is a family business and they treat their clients like family too.

ABOUT SENIORRESOURCE.COM:

SeniorResource.com is dedicated to providing content to aging adults, retirees, and their caregivers through expert articles, comprehensive guides, podcasts, and numerous resource directories. The website delivers daily educational and relatable information through its digital media mix, relevant to the 55+ community. Learn more about Senior Resource at www.seniorresource.com, Facebook, and Twitter.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

