Saksoft and Cleo Partner to Provide Real-time Data, Integration, and Automation to Logistics Companies

CHICAGO & CHENNAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#B2Bintegration--Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, announced today it is partnering with Saksoft, a data-driven technology services company leveraging AI, IoT, and the cloud to create solutions for companies across various industries including Logistics & Transportation, Retail, Fintech, and more.

The partnership aims to empower Saksoft customers—particularly in the Logistics industry—with CIC, enabling them to harness EDI and API automation alongside real-time data visibility. This will equip them with the agility, control, and actionable insights necessary to drive their business forward with confidence.

“In today’s fast-paced and complex logistics landscape, companies are seeking greater transparency in their EDI and API integrations so they can proactively monitor and optimize their processes,” said Aditya Krishna, Chairman and MD of Saksoft. “We view Cleo Integration Cloud as a comprehensive solution that provides any-to-any integration capabilities, as well as valuable analytics and real-time visibility into these integrations, giving our customers control over their supply chains.”

According to Saksoft, CIC appeals to Saksoft’s customers for multiple compelling reasons, among them:

B2B Integration via EDI and API

Real-time Data and Visibility

ERP and eCommerce Connectivity

Scalability and Security via the Cloud

Enhanced Operations Efficiency

Competitive Differentiation

Continuous Innovation

“Partnering with Saksoft is a tremendous opportunity to further empower logistics companies with the tools they need to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive industry,” said Ken Lyons, Cleo’s Chief Revenue Officer. “By combining Saksoft’s technological expertise with Cleo’s innovative ecosystem integration software, customers can experience seamless EDI and API integration, real-time data, and greater operational efficiency. This partnership represents a significant step forward in optimizing logistics operations and delivering superior customer outcomes.”

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Cleo and look forward to continued collaboration and shared achievements in the future,” said Krishna.

About Saksoft

Saksoft specializes in Software Product Engineering, Augmented Analytics, Intelligent Automation, and Enterprise Cloud with focus on industry verticals like Logistics & Transportation, Fintech, Retail and Utilities. The group is headquartered in Chennai, India and has 16 offices across USA, Europe, and Asia employing over 2500 employees. To learn more, visit our website, https://www.saksoft.com/.

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate, and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, MFT, EDI, and non-EDI integrations, giving technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate the modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.

Media Contact

Sarah Medina

10Fold Communications on behalf of Cleo

cleo@10fold.com