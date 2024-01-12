Saks CEO Marc Metrick to Speak at NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show

Sharing expert insight into evolving the luxury shopping experience and serving the full continuum of luxury consumers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marc Metrick, Chief Executive Officer of Saks, the premier luxury ecommerce platform, will be participating in a keynote session at NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show. Metrick will join CNBC Senior Retail Reporter Courtney Reagan for a conversation on the evolution of the luxury ecommerce experience.





The keynote session, titled, “The evolution of the luxury experience: A Conversation with Saks CEO Marc Metrick,” will take place on Tuesday, January 16 from 9:00-9:30 a.m. ET in Javits North, Level 5, SAP Theatre in New York, NY.

Leveraging his deep understanding of the luxury consumer, Metrick will share key insights into serving the full continuum of luxury consumers and Saks’ strategy, including its efforts to build meaningful and lasting customer relationships.

