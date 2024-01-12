Home Business Wire Saks CEO Marc Metrick to Speak at NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show
Sharing expert insight into evolving the luxury shopping experience and serving the full continuum of luxury consumers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marc Metrick, Chief Executive Officer of Saks, the premier luxury ecommerce platform, will be participating in a keynote session at NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show. Metrick will join CNBC Senior Retail Reporter Courtney Reagan for a conversation on the evolution of the luxury ecommerce experience.


The keynote session, titled, “The evolution of the luxury experience: A Conversation with Saks CEO Marc Metrick,” will take place on Tuesday, January 16 from 9:00-9:30 a.m. ET in Javits North, Level 5, SAP Theatre in New York, NY.

Leveraging his deep understanding of the luxury consumer, Metrick will share key insights into serving the full continuum of luxury consumers and Saks’ strategy, including its efforts to build meaningful and lasting customer relationships.

About Saks

Saks is the premier digital platform for luxury fashion in North America. Driven by a mission to help customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style, we serve as a destination to explore and discover the latest from established and emerging designers. Our expertly curated assortment features sought-after names in women’s, men’s and kids fashion, as well as beauty, home and lifestyle merchandise. Through the Saks website and app, we provide access to professional stylists, inspiring editorial content and interactive events. Our differentiated approach seamlessly combines elevated online experiences with in-person services through an exclusive partnership with the Saks Fifth Avenue stores.

Visit Saks.com for more information. Follow @saks on Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn and Facebook, @thesaksman on Instagram and Saks Fifth Avenue on LinkedIn.

