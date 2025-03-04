SailPoint’s Non-Employee Risk Management Achieves FedRAMP Authorization, Strengthening Identity Security for Public Sector

FedRAMP Moderate authorization for SailPoint’s Non-Employee Risk Management product further demonstrates commitment to maintaining compliance and operational efficiency

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL), a leader in enterprise identity security, today announced that its Non-Employee Risk Management product within SailPoint Identity Security Cloud has achieved FedRAMP Moderate authorization, providing federal agencies, the defense industrial base, and other companies with a federal contract with a secure and scalable approach to managing third-party identities across their extended workforce.

"Federal agencies rely on an extensive network of contractors, consultants, and mission-critical partners," said Mark McClain, CEO and founder of SailPoint. "Managing access for non-employees is a significant challenge, especially with outdated, manual processes that introduce security risks. With FedRAMP authorization for SailPoint Non-Employee Risk Management, agencies can now leverage a secure, cloud-based solution to streamline onboarding, enforce governance, and help ensure compliance—all while reducing risk."

SailPoint Non-Employee Risk Management enables agencies to automate identity governance for their third-party non-employees, providing greater insight into who has access, why they need it, and when it should be revoked. Now available on AWS GovCloud, Non-Employee Risk Management is authorized at the FedRAMP Moderate impact level and aligns with FICAM and NIST Cybersecurity Framework requirements. This helps federal agencies and companies with federal contracts modernize their identity security programs while maintaining regulatory compliance.

"Government agencies face growing pressure to secure non-employee access while maintaining operational efficiency," said Jim Russell, Vice President of Federal at SailPoint. "With FedRAMP authorization, agencies can confidently extend identity security beyond their federal employees, helping ensure secure access for third parties at scale."

The FedRAMP-authorized SailPoint Identity Security Cloud is a SaaS-based solution that provides the foundation for zero trust by delivering complete visibility and control over access to applications, systems, and sensitive data. The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) standardizes security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud-based solutions, enabling agencies to more safely adopt modern cloud technologies. With FedRAMP authorization for Non-Employee Risk Management, SailPoint strengthens its role as a trusted identity security partner for the federal government.

SailPoint’s commitment to security extends beyond FedRAMP, with additional certifications including SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO 27001, and ISO 15408, further reinforcing its position as a leader in enterprise identity security. Explore how SailPoint secures third-party access with Non-Employee Risk Management. Visit the product page to learn more.

About SailPoint

SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL) equips the modern enterprise to seamlessly manage and secure access to applications and data through the lens of identity – at speed and scale. As a category leader, we continuously reinvent identity security as the foundation of the secure enterprise. SailPoint delivers a unified, intelligent, extensible platform built to defend against today’s dynamic, identity-centric cyber threats while enhancing productivity and efficiency. SailPoint helps many of the world’s most complex, sophisticated enterprises create a secure technology ecosystem that fuels business transformation.

