SailPoint Recognized with CRN 2024 Annual Report Card (ARC) Award

Solution Providers Rank SailPoint as the Top Performer in Identity Security

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SailPoint Technologies, Inc., a leader in unified identity security for enterprises, today announced that it won a 2024 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Award in the Security – Identity category from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. This award honors technology vendors for providing best-in-class products, partner program resources, partner support, and managed and cloud services.





Among the most prestigious honors in the IT industry, CRN’s ARC Awards recognize vendors who are committed to growing the IT channel through technology innovation and partner relationships. The award is based on solution provider evaluations of technology vendors’ efforts to design channel-friendly product offerings, develop high-value partner benefits, and foster long-term, successful partnerships.

SailPoint equips the modern enterprise to seamlessly manage and secure access to applications and data through the lens of identity – at speed and scale. As an identity security leader, SailPoint delivers a unified, intelligent, extensible platform built to defend against today’s dynamic, identity-centric cyber threats while enhancing productivity and efficiency.

The company works with select partners to deliver best-in-class identity security solutions for customers around the world. SailPoint’s System Integrators, Managed Service Providers, Channel Partners and Tech Alliances help advise, innovate and deploy SailPoint Identity Security Cloud, so joint customers benefit from SailPoint’s depth of expertise in providing a unified approach to identity security that solves complex enterprise identity challenges.

“Recognition from CRN as a leader in the Security – Identity category is an honor, and it’s even more meaningful to know it’s based on feedback directly from our partners,” said Dave Schwartz, SVP, Global Partners, SailPoint. “At the core of our ecosystem strategy is adding value to customers in their endeavor to implement SailPoint Identity Security Cloud. This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing customers and partners with the tools they need to withstand today’s identity-based threats.”

The Annual Report Card (ARC) is a legacy partner perception study conducted by The Channel Company. It provides vendors with valuable feedback based on thousands of survey responses from solution providers across North America, collected over a six-week period ending in July 2024.

The ARC Awards highlight the top-performing vendors in one or more of the 27 technology product categories or four subcategories: product innovation, support, partnership, and managed and cloud services.

Survey participants rated 58 vendor partners across 27 technology product categories, evaluating satisfaction levels in four main subcategories and 22 criteria, including GenAI, ease of integration, marketing support, and partner communication.

“We’re thrilled to recognize technology vendors who partners have selected as the gold standard for products, services, and programs that support solution provider success in the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “The winners of this year’s CRN Annual Report Card Awards demonstrate continuous dedication to building strong partnerships and delivering long-term value and opportunity for their solution provider partners. Congratulations to all the winners for this notable achievement and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Winners will be featured throughout The Channel Company’s XChange August 2024 conference being held August 11–13 in San Antonio, Texas. Coverage of the CRN 2024 ARC winners can be found online at www.CRN.com/ARC, and full results will be featured in the October 2024 issue of CRN Magazine.

About SailPoint

SailPoint equips the modern enterprise to seamlessly manage and secure access to applications and data through the lens of identity – at speed and scale. As a category leader, we continuously reinvent identity security as the foundation of the secure enterprise. SailPoint delivers a unified, intelligent, extensible platform built to defend against today’s dynamic, identity-centric cyber threats while enhancing productivity and efficiency. SailPoint helps many of the world’s most complex, sophisticated enterprises create a secure technology ecosystem that fuels business transformation.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Media Relations for SailPoint

Samantha Person



Senior Manager, PR & Corporate Communications



512-923-4053



Samantha.Person@SailPoint.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva



The Channel Company



kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com