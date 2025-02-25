SailPoint Appoints Chandra Gnanasambandam as EVP of Product and Chief Technology Officer

Senior McKinsey executive brings proven track record in software and tech product and business execution

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SailPoint Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL), a leader in unified identity security for enterprises, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chandra Gnanasambandam as Executive Vice President (EVP) of Product and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Chandra joins SailPoint after a distinguished, two decades-long career at McKinsey & Company, where he most recently co-led the firm's global high-tech practice.

Chandra’s expertise spans both product management and engineering, with a proven track record of driving large-scale transformations for some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing cloud companies. His leadership has helped organizations achieve significant market capitalization growth through strategic and impactful changes in both software and hardware. Prior to his work in McKinsey's high-tech practice, Chandra co-founded and led Fuel, McKinsey’s investor and start-up arm, and was a founding partner of McKinsey's Bangalore office in India. Chandra started his career as a Java architect in the early days of Java at Sun Microsystems. There, he contributed to the programming language's development and implementation for large customers.

"Chandra's deep expertise in technology, product management, and engineering, combined with his extensive experience working with top global leaders in the tech sector, will be invaluable as we continue to scale and innovate at SailPoint,” said Mark McClain, SailPoint’s CEO and Founder. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our executive team, and we look forward to the leadership and vision he will bring to our product and technology strategies."

“Identity security is the cornerstone of cybersecurity and risk management, and as digital identities grow in complexity and volume—especially with the significant rise of AI agents—SailPoint is uniquely positioned to help enterprises manage and secure their business amid these shifting dynamics,” said Chandra Gnanasambandam. “I’ve long admired SailPoint’s role as a disruptor and innovator in this space, and I feel privileged to join at such a pivotal moment. Alongside the stellar SailPoint executive and product leadership team, I look forward to working together to advance our approach to innovation that best solves the next generation of identity security challenges ahead.”

SailPoint Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL) equips the modern enterprise to seamlessly manage and secure access to applications and data through the lens of identity – at speed and scale. As a category leader, we continuously reinvent identity security as the foundation of the secure enterprise. SailPoint delivers a unified, intelligent, extensible platform built to defend against today’s dynamic, identity-centric cyber threats while enhancing productivity and efficiency. SailPoint helps many of the world’s most complex, sophisticated enterprises create a secure technology ecosystem that fuels business transformation.

