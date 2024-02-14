Sail Internet Announces Cardi Prinzi as New Chief Executive Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ExecutiveHire–Sail Internet, a leading Internet service provider to business and residential customers throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley, announced that Cardi Prinzi has been named Chief Executive Officer. Co-founder Kevin Fisher continues to lead as Chief Product Officer and member of the Board of Directors.





Prinzi has more than 30 years of senior management experience with a strong track record of setting strategic vision, developing new products and services, and driving revenue generation in the business and enterprise markets at Windstream Enterprise, Telstra & Pacnet, EarthLink Business, New Edge Networks, TelePacific Communications, and others.

“Cardi is the right leader at the right time for Sail Internet,” said Joshua Ho-Walker, Newlight Partners LP and Sail Internet Board Member. “His extensive telecommunications background and business development skills will help Sail strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances, and expand our market presence.”

Sail Internet offers dedicated Internet services from 100Mbps to Gigabit speeds as well as Managed WiFi services leveraging Fixed Wireless and Fiber Optic technologies to serve Small, Medium, and Enterprise business customers as well as Multi-Dwelling Units, including apartment buildings and condominium complexes.

“I am very excited to join Sail Internet. I believe Sail has a great business and technology model and a talented team that positions it to capitalize on the Internet Service Provider environment in Northern California,” said Prinzi.

About Sail Internet

Sail Internet is a service provider to Enterprise, Mid-Market, Small Business, and Multi-Dwelling Units (apartment complexes and HOAs) throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley. Offering dedicated internet services leveraging Fixed Wireless technologies from 100 Mbps to Gigabit speeds – as well as point-to-multi-point broadband and Managed WiFi. Ideal for primary Internet or services supporting physical and provider diversity from legacy copper, fiber, or coaxial cable. Advanced, cost-effective network solutions offer symmetrical speeds backed by a Service Level Agreement.

