Sail Biomedicines Appoints Kerry Benenato, Ph.D., as Chief Platform Officer

Dr. Benenato brings to Sail a storied career in the development of mRNA products and product candidates. She most recently served as Chief Scientific Officer of 76Bio, a startup focused on the development of a novel targeted protein degradation modality using mRNA/lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technologies, where she led all R&D activities, including progressing two oncology programs from hit identification to development candidate within one year.

Prior to this, she spent eight years in positions of increasing responsibility at Moderna, most recently serving as Vice President, Platform Chemistry and Formulation Discovery, where she led the Platform team, with oversight for the discovery and development of mRNA delivery tools for multiple modalities (infectious disease, rare disease, immuno-oncology, auto-immune diseases) and the development of tools for LNP biophysical characterization. In 2022, Dr. Benenato was awarded the American Chemical Society Heroes of Chemistry award for her work contributing to Moderna’s mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine (Spikevax™). She began her industry career in scientific research at AstraZeneca, after completing a research fellowship at Harvard University as a National Institutes of Health Postdoctoral Fellow. She holds a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Boston College and a B.S. in Chemistry from Providence College.

“We are delighted to welcome Kerry to Sail and its Executive Leadership Team. Her wealth of experience and extraordinary track record of success in the translatable RNA and LNP spaces, as well as her outstanding leadership skills, make her the right leader to oversee the continued development of our groundbreaking platform in this pivotal year for Sail, as we advance with speed toward the clinic,” said Guillaume Pfefer, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive, Sail Biomedicines and CEO-Partner, Flagship Pioneering. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Stu Milstein for his countless contributions to Sail, as well as to its legacy company, Senda Biosciences, and to wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the world-class team at Sail Biomedicines,” said Dr. Benenato. “The potential of Sail’s platform – combining industry-leading Endless RNA™ (eRNA™) technology with uniquely programmable deployment nanoparticles, accelerated by AI – is unparalleled within the biopharma industry. It’s shaping up to be an incredibly exciting year for this unique company, and I’m looking forward to contributing to its continued growth and success, as we work to bring RNA-based programmable medicines to the many people who so very much need them.”

