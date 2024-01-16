Saifr to be Featured on Advancements Episode, Saturday, February 10th at 8:00 PM ET

Highlighting how AI can help financial firms comply with complex regulations.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Saifr®, a compliance solutions provider that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and help correct regulatory compliance and brand risks in financial services marketing content, will be featured in an episode of Advancements with Ted Danson, focusing on how AI can improve compliance processes.





The educational segment explores how technology and digitization can reduce inefficiencies and complexities in financial services compliance workstreams. Vall Herard, Co-Founder and CEO; Arindam Paul, Head of AI; David Johnston, Chief Technology Officer; and Mona Vernon, most recent Head of Fidelity Labs describe how AI-enabled solutions, like Saifr, can streamline many of the industry’s repetitive, time-consuming processes to increase accuracy and efficiency.

“We’re thrilled to be an example of the promise of AI technologies,” said Vall Herard. “Saifr’s human-centric approach to AI, from training to development to use, highlights the value of human-technology partnerships.”

Enabled by unique access to expert-validated, industry-specific data, Saifr uses machine learning and natural language processing models to reduce the regulatory burden and simplify compliance reviews. Saifr’s AI is accessible via SaifrReview®, an enterprise solution with workflow, or Saifr-Scan® software add-ins.

Recently, Saifr was named to the 2024 RegTech 100 list of the world’s most innovative RegTech companies and won the Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance award from the annual RegTech Insight Awards USA 2023. Saifr is also included on FinTech Global’s 2023 AI FinTech 100 list.

Tune in to Bloomberg on February 10, 2024, to watch Saifr being featured on Advancements with Ted Danson, which is scheduled to broadcast in the U.S. via cable and satellite providers.

About Saifr

Saifr, a RegTech incubated in Fidelity Labs, uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to simplify the complex regulatory landscape for compliance and marketing teams in the financial services industry. Drawing from a vast repository of expert-validated, industry-specific data, Saifr’s AI is uniquely able to help detect and correct compliance risks. Saifr’s deep-learning AI models help streamline content creation, approval, and filing processes while simultaneously mitigating regulatory, reputational, and brand risks, and its solutions save time, reduce costs, and improve accuracy, allowing professionals to navigate the regulatory intricacies more easily and confidently. Learn more at https://saifr.ai and follow us on LinkedIn®.

About Fidelity Labs

Fidelity Labs is Fidelity Investments’ in-house software incubator and digital studio. Founded in 2005, Fidelity Labs has played a critical role in driving growth and innovation for the firm. The Fidelity Labs organization has a portfolio of new businesses and is constantly prototyping concepts for Fidelity’s next new ventures. Learn more at https://labs.fidelity.com.

