SAIC Receives $444 Million Contract to Provide System Modernization for Space Launch Ranges

Company will enable a faster and more dependable spaceport launch schedule

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) has been awarded a $444 million contract to support Digital Transformation, Acquisition, Modernization and Modification (DTAMM) for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command and Space Launch Deltas (SLDs) 30 and 45.





“SAIC’s continued partnership with the Space Force is a symbol of our commitment to further space exploration, resilience and crew safety in space ranges in Florida, California and across the United States,” said David Ray, executive vice president, Space and Intelligence Business Group at SAIC. “As space efforts advance, we understand the growing significance of efficient spaceports and look forward to further supporting the modernization work alongside our industry-leading partners.”

SAIC will support the modernization of the space launch range instrumentation. The efforts will support an accelerated national launch cadence across the Eastern Range (ER) and Western Range (WR) including Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Patrick Space Force Base in Fla. and Vandenberg Space Force Base in Calif. Experts from SAIC and partners will collaborate to modernize antiquated instrumentation and processes to enable a faster and more integrated launch environment.

SAIC remains at the forefront of national priorities to explore, secure and influence space by leveraging industry expertise and legacy in this domain. In addition to DTAMM, SAIC’s work facilitates future unmanned spacecraft, earth science data-collecting satellites, space-ground systems for military joint all-domain command and control and more.

To learn more about SAIC’s space exploration efforts, please visit SAIC.com

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers’ missions.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $6.9 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

Contacts

Thais Hanson



703.676.8215 | thais.c.hanson@saic.com