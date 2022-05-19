SAIC Ranked #1 in Gartner Market Share: IT Services, Worldwide 2021

Company ranked as #1 U.S. government services provider by revenue for both infrastructure implementation and managed services, and application managed services

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) announced today that Gartner’s new Market Share report on IT services ranked the company as the #1 provider by revenue of IT services to the U.S. government in two categories; infrastructure implementation and managed services, and application managed services. This is the second consecutive year the company was ranked #1 for application managed services.

Additionally Gartner’s report also ranked SAIC as the #2 provider of application implementation and managed services, and for the second year in a row #3 for technology consulting, and the #3 overall IT services provider by revenue in all segments for the U.S. government.

Gartner’s Market Share: IT Services, Worldwide 2021 provides a comparison of 2021 revenue performance and market share rankings for more than 250 IT service providers.

“We feel it is thanks to the expertise, customer focus and dedication of our employees, that SAIC is highly ranked in several critical categories of services provided to the U.S. government. We are thrilled to be ranked the number one U.S. government services provider by revenue for infrastructure implementation and managed services, as well as application managed services for the second year in a row,” said Sanjay Sardar, senior vice president of digital at SAIC. “We believe, these rankings demonstrate SAIC’s continued investment and focus on modernization services to continue providing value to our customers.”

Gartner also mentioned SAIC in a separate report, Competitive Landscape: Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Professional and Managed Services, U.S. Government.

For more information on the SAIC digital transformation solutions, visit www.saic.com/what-we-do/information-technology/digital-transformation.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers’ missions.

We are approximately 26,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

