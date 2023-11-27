SAIC MOTOR Overseas Intelligent Mobility Selects AWS as Its Strategic Cloud Provider

China’s largest automaker relies on AWS to scale adoption of its SAIC i-SMART connected vehicle platform globally, optimize vehicle performance, and develop personalized features at the lowest cost

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that SAIC MOTOR Overseas Intelligent Mobility Technology Co., Ltd. (SAIC MOTOR), China’s largest automaker and a Fortune Global 500 company, selected AWS as its strategic cloud provider for its i-SMART connected vehicle platform. SAIC MOTOR is using AWS’s global infrastructure and portfolio of technologies, including high performance compute (HPC), storage, and Internet of Things (IoT), to power its i-SMART connected vehicle platform, which enables intelligent driving experiences in half a million vehicles across Australia, Europe, Middle East, New Zealand, and South America.





By running on AWS, SAIC i-SMART enables drivers to monitor, interact with, and upgrade in-vehicle features around the world using their mobile phone. SAIC MOTOR uses Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), an object storage service with industry-leading durability, availability, security, and scalability, to store massive amounts of vehicle data. With Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), SAIC MOTOR is able to extract additional value from vehicle data to enhance the driving experience. For example, this data is used to support remote features, such as remote door lock and unlock, as well as cabin preheating or cooling before drivers return to their vehicles. These personalized services can also analyze vehicle systems and driving behavior to suggest nearby gas or charging stations for drivers based on estimated driving distance, or perform a remote diagnostic scan to confirm a car is running at optimal performance and doesn’t need servicing.

SAIC MOTOR also uses Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), as well as serverless services, including AWS Lambda, to build an elastic and agile connected vehicle architecture that can scale globally. This architecture gives consumers seamless and low latency access, even during peak drive times like morning and evening commutes. In addition, SAIC MOTOR built serverless IoT applications based on AWS IoT Core to collect, process, and analyze vehicle data. AWS IoT Core allows the automaker to securely connect vehicles and devices in the cloud, ingest large volumes of data for real-time analysis, and perform remote fleetwide updates that enhance the driving experience. In the future, SAIC MOTOR plans to use AWS generative artificial intelligence (generative AI) services, including Amazon Bedrock, a service that makes multiple foundation models available via an API, to personalize the in-vehicle experience with virtual assistants that can provide tailored recommendations, such as routing and virtual tours, and to automatically diagnose vehicle issues using the owner’s manual.

In addition, SAIC MOTOR integrated Amazon Music, an audio entertainment service that connects fans, artists, and creators through music and culture, to further enhance the in-vehicle experience for its customers. The i-SMART connected vehicle platform equipped with Amazon Music is available on the MG ZS EV, MG5 EV, and MG4 EV models, offering drivers and passengers high-quality streaming media services as part of its in-vehicle listening experience.

“AWS has deep experience in driving innovation in the automotive industry, with years of expertise in developing connected vehicles and data analysis platforms,” said Jie Xu, CTO of SAIC MOTOR Overseas Intelligent Mobility Technology Co., Ltd. “AWS’s global infrastructure, extensive cloud services, and industry-leading safety and compliance practices helped SAIC MOTOR launch the i-SMART connected vehicle system in countries around the world. We look forward to continuing to work with AWS to innovate new driver experiences, expand our business, and bring connected vehicles to more consumers.”

“We’re excited to support SAIC MOTOR and its work to build and offer an industry-leading connected vehicle platform, bringing a customized and intelligent connected-car experience to overseas consumers,” said Wendy Bauer, vice president and general manager of Automotive and Manufacturing at AWS. “In the future, AWS will continue to help the automotive industry innovate new features and services that enhance driver experiences, improve safety standards, drive sustainable mobility, and create smart and connected car features for the global market.”

SAIC MOTOR Overseas Intelligent Mobility Technology Co., Ltd. was jointly invested and established by Shanghai Automobile Group Investment Management Co., Ltd. and SAIC Motor International Co., Ltd. in 2018. SAIC MOTOR Overseas has been deeply involved in overseas intelligent cockpits, overseas cloud services, global in-vehicle intelligent service ecology, global data security network security and other fields for many years, forming a flexible and efficient overseas operation business model. It helps OEMs establish connected vehicle product system in the international market, enhances the differentiated competitiveness of the brand, and creates intelligent connected travel services suitable for various countries and regions through the introduction of digital technology.

