SAIC Awarded $232 Million U.S. Army Contract for Systems Engineering and IT Modernization Services

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC) has been awarded a $232 million contract to develop signals intelligence and electronic warfare systems for the U.S. Army. SAIC was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders (TOs) are awarded by the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.





“As warfighting moves to a more data-centric environment, SAIC is committed to supporting the U.S. Army’s mission to evolve at the speed of technology,” said Josh Jackson, executive vice president, Army Business Group at SAIC. “SAIC will expand our support of the U.S. Army at Aberdeen Proving Ground by addressing these critical emerging battlefield challenges.”

Under the five-year contract, SAIC will identify gaps, vulnerabilities threats and recommend mitigation strategies and solutions in multiple intelligence disciplines.

ABOUT DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Disclaimer. “This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program (DoD IAC), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0007.”

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. “Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD”

