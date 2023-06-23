SAIC Awarded $1.3B Contract to Lead the U.S. Department of Treasury Adoption of Enhanced Cloud Services

Work will support a complete range of cloud and professional IT services

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) has been awarded a $1.3 billion single source seven-year contract by the Department of the Treasury to provide T-Cloud, a complete range of cloud and professional services.

“T-Cloud will enable the Treasury Department to rapidly and securely adopt a modern, flexible and cost-effective approach to utilizing and consuming data in the cloud,” said Bob Genter, President, Defense and Civilian Sector at SAIC. “SAIC is honored to be the Treasury Department’s cloud services digital transformation partner.”

The T-Cloud contract supports Treasury’s adoption and transformation of a multi-cloud environment by centralizing management of the systems infrastructure, platform and software-as-a-service by a single broker. In addition to full suites of AWS, Microsoft, Google, IBM and Oracle cloud services, there is additional opportunity to onboard new cloud service providers.

SAIC is responsible for delivering a shared service cloud infrastructure model that provides enterprise-wide efficiencies in access, contracting and security. SAIC will also provide services for business operations, technical, security, network, service desk, subject matter expert support and transition services.

The T-Cloud contract aligns with SAIC’s strategy to focus on Growth and Technology Accelerants (GTAs), in the area of secure cloud capabilities. This includes SAIC’s unique suite of cloud migration tools called CloudScend. As the prime industry partner for the U.S. Air Force Cloud One program, SAIC continues to lead cloud transformation across the DOD and now for the civilian market.

