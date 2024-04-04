SAIC Appoints Srini Attili as New Civilian Business Group Executive

New executive leader will drive growth and innovation across the breadth of the civilian market

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC), a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s digital transformation across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Srinivas “Srini” Attili as executive vice president, Civilian Business Group, effective May 6, 2024.









“Srini’s extensive experience and strategic impact in our industry make him the right choice to round out our executive leadership team and lead our Civilian business,” said Toni Townes-Whitley, chief executive officer at SAIC. “His addition to our leadership team is another step in our strategy towards accelerating sustainable profitable organic growth, better aligning with SAIC’s four strategic pivots – portfolio, go-to-market, culture and brand – and innovating across the Civilian space to drive long-term value creation.”

In this role, Mr. Attili will report to Chief Executive Officer Toni Townes-Whitley and will further extend SAIC’s position as a leader across Civilian markets through innovation and revenue growth. Mr. Attili brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leading transformation initiatives in technology and systems integration across a diverse array of healthcare, technology and public sector organizations.

He joins SAIC from McKinsey & Company, where he served as partner and leader in Healthcare and Digital Transformation for the past three years. In this role, he partnered with business and technology leaders to build their digital futures, innovate, transform, grow and scale their businesses through leveraging digital technologies. Prior to McKinsey, Mr. Attili served as a principal with Deloitte Consulting LLP where he empowered clients to unlock value with digital innovation, data and analytics, core technology modernization, and digital ecosystems and platforms. His experience also includes leading IBM’s Public Sector Technology Services practice, where he played a pivotal role shaping and scaling the shift to digital transformations.

In December 2023, SAIC announced a reorganization from two sectors to five new business groups – Army; Navy; Air Force and Combatant Commands; Space and Intelligence; and Civilian. The new Civilian Business Group will encompass the Civilian, Health and State and Local businesses. The flatter organization is designed to increase speed, agility, and innovation in SAIC’s go-to-market strategy and drive improved cross-collaboration, business development and organic growth.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

Contacts

Kara G. Ross



703.362-6046 | kara.g.ross@saic.com