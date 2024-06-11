SageSure Co-Founder Terrence McLean Wins EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 New Jersey Award

Co-founder and CEO recognized for track record of long-term value, growth, and impact.

JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SageSure, one of the largest managing general underwriters focused on catastrophe-exposed markets, today announced Terrence McLean, co-founder and CEO of SageSure, won the Ernst & Young LLP (EY) Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 New Jersey Award.





Celebrating more than 11,000 professionals across the US for 38 years, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® recognition is the preeminent competitive business award for entrepreneurs and transformational leaders who demonstrate purpose, growth, and impact. McLean was selected from 26 finalists in New Jersey where SageSure is headquartered by an independent panel of judges who evaluated candidates for their leadership, talent management, financial performance, societal impact, and innovation.

“It has been one of the greatest honors of my career to build a company like SageSure that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of the people we help protect,” said Terrence McLean, SageSure’s co-founder and CEO. “Since SageSure was founded, our mission has been to help people protect their American Dream through our competitive solutions and catastrophe-risk underwriting expertise in challenging markets. I’m grateful to my team for their dedication to our mission and to EY and the judges panel for recognizing SageSure’s impact.”

Since its inception, SageSure has built an underwriting model that supports multiple insurance carriers, positioning it to provide more solutions for catastrophe-exposed regions and to grow despite challenging market conditions. By year end 2024, SageSure expects to surpass $2 billion in total written premium, a ~50% increase year over year, all while outperforming the market in underwriting results.

As Entrepreneur Of The Year® winner, McLean now joins lifetime members of the esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. He will be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® National Awards, which will be presented in November this year.

About SageSure

SageSure is the managing general underwriter pioneering ways people protect their American Dream. A leader in catastrophe-exposed property insurance, SageSure was founded in 2009 to deliver reliable products, exceptional customer experiences, and strong underwriting results in challenging insurance markets. SageSure currently operates in 14 states and provides home, flood, and commercial coverage on behalf of its highly rated carrier partners. With more than $1.7 billion of inforce premium, 600,000 policyholders, and 700 employees across the country, SageSure is one of the largest residential property insurance MGUs in the US. To learn more, visit sagesure.com.

