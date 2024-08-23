Saga Origins Unveils Slate of Uncompromising Indie Games at gamescom 2024

Flagship Titles Touted at Keynote to Include the Third-Person Shooter, Lussa: The Final Frontier, Narrative Strategy-RPG Angelic, and a Sneak Peek at the Unannounced God’s Legacy

COLOGNE, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Saga Origins, the publishing arm of the Saga Protocol that is dedicated to empowering game making auteurs, will announce its debut slate of titles during its second annual Multiverse Summit event during gamescom 2024 in Cologne, Germany. The roster of indie games to be revealed during the showcase include the revolutionary MMO battle royale space adventure, Lussa: The Final Frontier, the new mythic sci-fi adventure RPG, God’s Legacy, as well as updates for the immersive narrative strategy-RPG Angelic: The Chaos Theatre.





“Saga Origins is a place for the crazies to bring their craziest dreams into reality,” said Rebecca Liao, Saga CEO and Co-Founder. “We love provocative games with powerful and divergent storylines and are driven to help talented developers that are pushing the envelope of what games can be. The flagship games we shared with the world today—Lussa: The Final Frontier, God’s Legacy and Angelic—are each united by the uncompromising visions of their creators, and we are proud to support them as they create fresh and original worlds.”

Established earlier this year, Saga Origins’ collaborative approach to game development empowers its studio partners to achieve their creative visions, unencumbered by the sorts of mandates and executive-driven decisions that often stifle innovation in the video game industry. While the company is the first and only dedicated games publishing division from a web3 chain, its mission is to bring cutting-edge, quality games to players around the world, whether they are traditional online games or web3 experiences. In a world of sequels and rehashed IPs, Saga Origins’ sole directive to its independent developer partners is that they make bold artistic choices.

Information on all of the games that will be revealed and featured as part of Saga Origins’ Multiverse Summit can be found below:

Lussa: The Final Frontier: Saga Origins will announce Lussa: The Final Frontier, a groundbreaking MMO space adventure that offers an unparalleled battle royale experience being created for PC, console and mobile devices. With Earth in peril and the hunt for a new home for humanity underway, players must team up to explore and conquer new planets while fighting other groups of migrating humans trying to survive the harsh new environments that await them on new planets.

Visit the official Lussa: The Final Frontier game page at https://lussa.io/ for more information. Downloadable assets can be found here.

God’s Legacy: Saga Origins will give the audience at the Multiverse Summit a first-ever sneak peek at God’s Legacy, an immersive third-person RPG adventure set within a vast open world teeming with ancient mysteries and futuristic wonders. Crafted with the unparalleled prowess of Unreal Engine 5.4, every environment in the game boasts hyper-realistic details, from meticulously scanned foliage to the vast expanse of otherworldly realms. God’s Legacy offers a story rich in Slavic, Sumerian and Olmec mythologies intertwined with dynamic combat, intricate world-building and an array of engaging mini-games.

Angelic: The Chaos Theatre: Metaverse Game Studios is taking to the stage in Cologne to provide the world with a deeper look at Angelic: The Chaos Theatre, their new narrative turn-based strategy-RPG set in a dark, collaborative sci-fi universe. The game combines immersive storytelling with strategic turn-based combat, set against a backdrop of interstellar conflict. Players can engage in both single-player campaigns and multiplayer modes, making choices that influence the game’s universe. The game also integrates blockchain technology to enable player ownership and community-driven governance. Angelic: The Chaos Theatre is currently in Open Alpha and can be downloaded on PC via Steam.

Visit the official Angelic: The Chaos Theatre game page at https://www.angelicthegame.com/ for more information. Downloadable assets can be found here.

Saga Origins’ flagship titles underscore how the groundbreaking Saga Protocol seamlessly brings games to market with technology that is hyper-focused on developer needs. As a leading Layer-1 protocol, Saga offers an integrated stack of automated, high performance, gasless, interoperable and customizable chains called Chainlets that simplify game development and accelerate the creative process.

For more information about Saga Origins, please visit saga.xyz/origins. Follow Saga on X, Discord and Telegram for the latest updates.

About Saga

Recognized as a leading developer ecosystem in crypto and web3 gaming, Saga is creating the developer environment of the future. Its mission is to help creators unblock themselves and build where blockspace is at its most plentiful and simple. Saga was founded in 2022. Early seed investors include Placeholder, Maven11, Longhash, Samsung, Com2uS, and Polygon. Originally built on Cosmos, Saga has furthered its presence by bringing typically disparate but the best ecosystems into its Saga Multiverse through ongoing strategic partnerships.

Contacts

Sibel Sunar



saga@fortyseven.com