Safire Group Awarded U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II Contract

AFWERX selects Safire Group for $1.25M SBIR Phase II contract to adapt SAFIRE™ battery technology for Safire Light Tactical Vehicles/Battle Airmen Gear (SLTV/BAG).

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Safire Technology Group, Inc. (Safire Group) announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase II in the amount of $1.25M USD focused on adapting the company’s innovative Lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology, SAFe Impact Resistant Electrolyte (SAFIRE™), to enhance the safety and performance of tactical electric dirt bikes and multi-functional body armor for the Department of the Air Force (DAF). Safire’s proprietary drop-in additive for Li-ion batteries prevents fire and explosion through an instantaneous liquid-to-solid transformation upon kinetic impacts, such as an electric dirt bike crash or ballistic event.

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through a faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and losing bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering ‘The Open Topic’ SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded, and now Safire Group will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

About Safire

Safire Group is a venture-backed company developing batteries that prevent fire and explosion and improve performance. The company’s core technology, SAFe Impact Resistant Electrolyte (SAFIRE™), is the world’s first patented and proprietary drop-in additive for Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries that prevents fire and explosion through an instantaneous liquid-to-solid transformation upon kinetic impacts, such as in electric vehicle (EV), electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) or E-Bike crashes. For more information, visit: www.safire.co.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

AFWERX, a program office at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), connects innovators across government, industry and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation’s top subject-matter experts and harnessing the power of ingenuity of internal talent, by expanding technology, talent, and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability. For more information, visit: https://www.afwerx.com/.

About AFVentures

AFVentures invests in emerging technologies to scale Department of the Air Force capabilities, strengthening the US industrial base that empowers Airmen and Guardians by incentivizing private, for-profit investment in national security interests. Our success is achieved by connecting novel commercial solutions with defense problem sets, de-risking Airmen and Guardian initiatives to fill capability gaps and transition technologies. Learn more at https://afwerx.com/afventures-overview/.

Contacts

