Safety Management Group To Exhibit At Midwest Healthcare Engineering Conference & Expo

Leading Safety, Environmental and Health Services Firm Will Exhibit Healthcare Facility Safety Management and Compliance Services, VERO Data Management SaaS

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#compliance—Safety Management Group (SMG), an industry-leading safety, environmental, and health services firm, today announced that the company will exhibit during the Midwest Healthcare Engineering Conference & Expo on Nov. 14-15, 2022, in Indianapolis. SMG will showcase the VERO Contractor Qualification and Data Management SaaS and healthcare facility safety and compliance services in booth #222.

“Now more than ever, local healthcare systems are vital to the communities they serve and cannot afford disruption to patient care due to construction safety issues or compliance violations,” said Chris Mitchell, Director of Healthcare and Pharma Services at SMG. “We’re looking forward to discussing safety and compliance with the professionals at Midwest Healthcare Engineering Conference who are instrumental in helping healthcare systems innovate and improve patient care through new and upgraded facilities.”

At the SMG booth, attendees can learn more about the following:

Proprietary processes and capabilities for healthcare safety program assessments, consultation, contractor safety management, and training.

Options for delivery of services – from full-time on-site ProSolutions to OnDemand as-needed resources.

VERO contractor prequalification and data management software.

To help ensure the safety of healthcare providers and maintain a high level of patient care during healthcare facility construction, SMG’s more than 240 certified and experienced safety advisors can perform assessments of staff safety knowledge and determinations of training needs, facility safety audits, incident investigations, and the development of safety plans, policies, and procedures. The team also assists healthcare systems to comply with regulations and standards by the Occupational Health & Safety Administration (OSHA), the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO), and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

About Safety Management Group

Founded in 1991 with headquarters in Indianapolis, Safety Management Group is an industry-leading safety, environmental, and health services firm working across the U.S. to serve utilities, construction firms, health and pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers, and other industries. The team of more than 240 safety and environmental professionals is dedicated to setting the industry standard through technology, creativity, and innovation. More information on the company’s complete line of services and solutions is available at https://safetymanagementgroup.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Carrie Ward, PR for Safety Management Group, carrie@hellobrightspot.com, 832-407-5347