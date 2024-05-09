Safer Buildings Coalition Announces FCC Commissioner Anna M. Gomez to Keynote the Wireless Tech and Policy Summit

Event to be held June 6 in Washington DC and focuses on School Safety and In-Building Wireless Communication Challenges and Solutions

ROSEBURG, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Association–The Safer Buildings Coalition (SBC), the only association dedicated to leading policy, innovation, and education for in-building wireless services, announces that the second In-Building Wireless Tech and Policy Summit, taking place on June 6, 2024 at the National Housing Center in Washington, D.C., will feature a keynote from FCC Commissioner Anna M. Gomez. In addition to Ms. Gomez’ keynote, the summit also features a fireside chat with Jim Bugel, President of FirstNet and Public Safety at AT&T.





The In-Building Wireless Tech & Policy Summit facilitates discussions around the critical role of wireless connectivity for school safety, a bold initiative calling for all 9-1-1 calls originating from inside buildings to be successful (9-1-1-Inside!), a call for critical improvements to tech and policy for in-building wireless, and an examination of wireless workforce development featuring a speaker from the U.S. Department of Labor and other experts.

A highlight of the event is SBC’s “View From the Top” panel, where wireless industry executive thought leaders will engage in a revealing exploration of the current state and future of the in-building wireless sector. The session, moderated by Urgent Communication’s Donny Jackson, features:

Preston Marshall – Director of Wireless Standards and Policy at Google and Chairman, OnGo (CBRS) Alliance

– Director of Wireless Standards and Policy at Google and Chairman, OnGo (CBRS) Alliance Patrick Halley – President and Chief Executive Officer, Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA)

– President and Chief Executive Officer, Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA) Dick Mirgon – Public Safety Consultant, Public Safety Broadband Technology Association and Former APCO President

– Public Safety Consultant, Public Safety Broadband Technology Association and Former APCO President Steve Devine – Chief Technology Officer, APCO

The Summit also features a panel discussion titled “School Safety and the Critical Role of Wireless Connectivity.” The panel will explore how public safety communications failures have been a factor in mass-casualty incidents and how the wireless ecosystem can work to improve or eliminate such problems. Special focus will be on state and federal legislation (such as Alyssa’s Law) that offer help to schools to ensure that critical communications are always available inside school buildings during emergencies.

Leading into the school safety discussion is a special appearance and talk by Lori Alhadeff who lost her 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa, in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018. In the wake of this devastating loss, the Alhadeff family established Make Our Schools Safe (MOSS), an initiative that helps legislatures, school officials, and families rally behind to prevent others from enduring the same pain.

“We are honored to have Lori Alhadeff share her powerful story and the vital work of MOSS at our conference,” said John Foley, Managing Director of the Safer Buildings Coalition. “Ensuring reliable communications inside schools is a crucial step in improving safety, and Alyssa’s Law is a prime example of the kind of legislation we need to make this a reality.”

“When we are disconnected, when we can’t communicate with public safety, we are not safe,” explained SBC Executive Director Alan Perdue. “We are bringing this subject to the U.S. Capitol to make sure the essential links between wireless tech innovation and wireless policy improvements are explored in full view of those best positioned to effect change.”

For more information and to register for the Safer Buildings Coalition’s In-Building Wireless and Tech Policy Summit, visit https://saferbuildings.net/event.

About Safer Buildings Coalition

The Safer Buildings Coalition (SBC) is the only trade association purpose-built to lead national policy and education for in-building wireless services through serving the public safety, cellular and real estate communities. From its inception before the FCC in February 2012, SBC has been at the forefront advancing ideas, codes, and standards to make buildings safer for Public Safety personnel and the public they serve. SBC is an independent, 501(c)4 non-profit organization. For more information, please visit www.saferbuildings.org.

