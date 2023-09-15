SafeGuard Cyber Named a Sponsor at CrowdStrike Fal.Con 2023

SafeGuard Cyber joins CrowdStrike and thousands of the greatest minds in security at the pre-eminent cybersecurity event of the year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SafeGuard Cyber, the most advanced security and compliance platform for modern cloud communications, today announced that it will join CrowdStrike and thousands of cyber security’s best as an Innovator sponsor of CrowdStrike Fal.Con 2023 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nev. from September 18-21.





SafeGuard Cyber integrates with CrowdStrike® to monitor both inbound and outbound communications across email, collaboration, mobile chat, and social media, with support for 52 languages. SafeGuard Cyber works through CrowdStrike Falcon® APIs to secure organizations against credential theft and impersonation, phishing, insider threats, social engineering, invoice fraud, malware, and policy violations.

Fal.Con 2023, the visionary cybersecurity event experience of the year, is where the world’s cybersecurity innovators and the most security-conscious business leaders come together with the industry’s best experts and threat hunters to hone cyber skills, learn new strategies, network with their peers, educate themselves on the latest adversary tradecraft and share experiences to better protect and power businesses.

“Our growing global partner community demonstrates that organizations are looking to CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform to easily and cost-effectively protect expanding attack surfaces – from the endpoint, to cloud, to identity, to data and beyond,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “The CrowdStrike Falcon platform has emerged as the defining XDR ecosystem of cybersecurity.”

“The greatest minds in cyber are coming together at Fal.Con to tap into the full power of the CrowdStrike ecosystem,” said Chris Lehman, CEO, SafeGuard Cyber. “With CrowdStrike, we are able to keep organizations ahead of an expanding and complicated threat environment by delivering industry leading, AI-powered protection.”

About SafeGuard Cyber

SafeGuard Cyber is the most comprehensive integrated cloud communications compliance and security platform to address risks across the modern cloud workplace. Through a combination of unified visibility, contextual analysis, and multi-channel investigations and detections, SafeGuard Cyber mitigates regulatory and security risks in email, mobile and web messaging apps, collaboration apps, and social media. apps across M365, Teams, Slack, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Telegram, and other messaging channels. Powered by Natural Language Understanding and patented Social Engineering Detection technologies, the SafeGuard Cyber platform uses out of box and custom policy engine to reduces time-to-discovery and resolution of regulatory policy violations, social engineering and language-based attacks in over 50 languages. The platform’s @API-first, agentless deployment ensures enterprise protection is in place no matter the network or device. Take advantage of SafeGuard Cyber’s Integrated Cloud Communication Security and automated compliance to prevent, compliance risks, phishing, BEC, account takeovers, insider threats, and financial fraud today.

Contacts

Media:



Kelly Mitchell



fama PR for SafeGuard Cyber



safeguard@famapr.com