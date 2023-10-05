SafeGuard Cyber Launches Contextual-AI Powered Platform to Investigate and Remediate Unmonitored Communications in Minutes

SafeGuard Cyber FirstSight Provides Unified Visibility, Actionable Evidential Data, and Critical Impact Analysis Across Multi-Channel Business and Social Communication

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SafeGuard Cyber today launched the next generation of its industry-leading integrated cloud communications security and compliance platform to investigate and remediate unmonitored communications in minutes. Powered by Contextual AI, the FirstSight platform alerts security teams to high frequency and costly attacks such as credential theft, impersonation, phishing, malware, policy violations, and insider threats across the expanding communication attack surface. FirstSight protects business communications and manages risk across email, collaboration, conferencing, messaging and social channels. The platform enables security and compliance teams to have visibility across all employee communications, while maintaining privacy, to keep organizations secure and compliant. FirstSight detects threats and policy violations, provides actionable evidential data to analysts, understands the threats potential magnitude of impact to an organization, and helps analysts make informed responses to communication threats wherever they exist.









“ Hackers are using AI to mount more automated, aggressive, and coordinated language-based attacks across multiple communication channels, making it challenging for today’s resource-constrained security teams to respond to every detected threat,” said Chris Lehman, CEO, SafeGuard Cyber. “ The key to a better defense is to prioritize remediation efforts based on the potential damage each threat could cause. With the most advanced threat impact analysis capabilities in messaging security, SafeGuard Cyber FirstSight is a game-changer for security teams to respond to the most impactful threats across business communication channels.”

FirstSight protects employees wherever they are communicating while maintaining their privacy through fine-grained access controls and workflow optimizations. Key capabilities of the platform include:

Unified Visibility: The only platform on the market to provide unified visibility across the entire communications attack surface, eliminating visibility gaps and saving security and compliance teams time and money by replacing siloed solutions. With deep visibility into communication channels – from Microsoft 365 email to Slack, Teams, Zoom, Telegram, and WhatsApp – security teams can detect and investigate risks in a centralized view.

Contextual AI: Built on an ontological architecture that utilizes LLMs, behavioral analysis, social knowledge graphs, and generative AI, FirstSight incorporates domain-specific knowledge about the customer's enterprise. This, combined with understanding the relationships between threats, vulnerabilities, and available countermeasures, enables customers to react more quickly and effectively to threats.

Threat Impact Analysis: Provides threat risk score, categories of potential impact – such as financial, business disruption, brand damage, data loss, and data theft – and suggested actions for remediation. With the platform's threat impact capabilities, resource-constrained organizations can effectively prioritize remediation of the most significant risks to a business and make informed responses to multi-channel threats.

FirstSight is generally available to SafeGuard Cyber customers today. To learn more about the FirstSight platform, please visit SafeGuard Cyber.

About SafeGuard Cyber

SafeGuard Cyber’s industry-leading integrated cloud communications security and compliance platform empowers organizations to proactively mitigate regulatory policy violations and threats such as credential theft, phishing, and insider threats across email, mobile, and web messaging apps, collaboration apps, and social platforms. Powered by contextual AI and built on an ontological architecture, the SafeGuard Cyber Platform utilizes LLMs, behavioral analysis, social knowledge graphs, and generative AI to enable security and compliance teams to have visibility across all employee communications, detect attacks, review evidential data, understand the magnitude of impact, and make informed responses to threats. SafeGuard Cyber is the only platform to provide unified visibility across the entire communication attack surface.

