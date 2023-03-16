Safe Systems Celebrates 30 Years of Business With Two Industry Accolades

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Safe Systems, a national provider of fully-compliant IT and security services for community banks and credit unions, is celebrating 30 years of serving the financial industry.

Founded in 1993, the company has provided over 600 financial institutions with compliance-centric IT services, ensuring that they are kept up to date on the current technologies, security risks, regulatory changes, and FFIEC guidelines. With services including network management, cloud infrastructure, secure hosted email, and more, Safe Systems has continued to deliver a comprehensive suite of services to its customers.

“Over the last 30 years, our mission has always been to offer the best IT services to our customers,” stated Danny Johnston, CEO and Chairman at Safe Systems. “Our strong values, commitment to growth, and work culture are the pillars for our long-term success, and we look forward to the many years to come.”

To celebrate this milestone, Safe Systems has recently been awarded two industry achievements, the CRN MSP 500 List and Atlanta Business Chronicle’s listing of “Georgia’s Largest Fintech Companies.”

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named Safe Systems to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the “Pioneer 250” category for 2023. The annual listing acknowledges the top North American technology providers whose managed services are paving the way in the IT channel. The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at crn.com/msp500.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle annual listing features the top Georgia businesses that provide the local financial industry with innovative products and services. This is the sixth year the publication has published its list of the largest fintech companies in Georgia, which is ranked by the number of Atlanta area employees dedicated to fintech. The listing can be found here.

“We’re honored to be recognized by CRN and Atlanta Business Chronicle for our continued impact in the financial space,” shared Darren Bridges, president at Safe Systems. “Both of these accolades reaffirm the need for advanced solutions that address the ever-evolving challenges with security and compliance.”

About Safe Systems

Founded in 1993, Safe Systems provides IT, compliance and security services exclusively for community banks and credit unions. We believe every financial institution, regardless of size, should be able to leverage the best technology, compliance, and security solutions to serve the financial needs of their community. Our cost-effective services are designed to significantly decrease IT costs, increase performance, and improve compliance posture.

