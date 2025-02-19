Safe Pro Surpasses 1,000,000 Drone Images Analyzed Milestone Using Its Novel AI Algorithms & Machine Learning Models on AWS Cloud Advancing Small Object Threat Detection

Patented AI Exceeds 20,000 Detections of Explosive Ordnance Identified by Latest Models from Real-World Drone Imagery of Mine Fields in Ukraine

AVENTURA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro” or the “Company”), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, today announced that its Safe Pro AI subsidiary reached its latest milestone having processed over 1,000,000 real-world images and 20,000 explosive threat detections in Ukraine utilizing its patented AI-powered small object threat detection and drone image analysis and mapping technology.

Sourced from real-world aerial imagery collected in Ukraine by organizations utilizing commercially available drones over the past two years, SafePro’s latest generation of small object detection models include one of the largest and widest arrays of labeled imagery of landmines, unexploded ordnance (UXO) and explosive remnants of war (ERW) in existence today. Supported by the hyper scale of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, this robust dataset enables the patented SpotlightAI™ ecosystem to rapidly detect over 150 types of surface-level explosive hazards, enabling government and humanitarian organizations to quickly assess threats on the ground with sub-centimeter precision. The Company intends to utilize its newly enhanced models to power new threat detection solutions designed for expanded domestic and international applications in defense, public safety and commercial markets.

“The one million image milestone is the result of hundreds of days and thousands of miles logged by our dedicated team while building meaningful relationships with stakeholders in Ukraine. The use of our AI to process drone-based imagery and detect landmines and UXO is possible thanks to the dedication and commitment of our Safe Pro AI team and the invaluable support provided by our partner, AWS, who has enabled us to continue to harness the power of the Cloud to scale our AI to meet the massive challenge of demining Ukraine,” said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc. “Through continued development of our algorithms, we look forward to applying our IP to support evolving customer requirements for specialized small object threat detection technology at home and abroad.”

Safe Pro’s proprietary AI models have now analyzed 1,000,000 drone images in Ukraine, pinpointing over 20,000 explosive remnants of war (ERW) across 4,355 hectares (over 10,756 acres or approximately 8,150 NFL-sized football fields). Operating at lightning speed on the AWS cloud, SpotlightAI™ analyzes each drone image in less than 0.2 seconds. In contrast, traditional human analysis can take several minutes per image-a process that could span decades if done manually. Real-world Ukraine detection statistics and imagery can be found at Safe Pro AI’s Landmine and UXO Detection Counter at https://safeproai.com/landmine-detections/.

The SpotlightAI™ software ecosystem utilizes advanced machine learning (ML) models for small object detection and data reporting built on an extensive proprietary dataset capable of rapidly identifying and locating 150+ types of land mines and UXO. Operating locally for rapid object detection and locating, or through the hyper scalability of the AWS Cloud, SpotlightAI™ can process massive amounts of sub-centimeter-level drone imagery, providing customers with unique flexibility based on evolving operational needs. Enhanced with the hyper scalability of the AWS cloud, SpotlightAI™ can securely generate detailed, high-resolution orthomosaic maps highlighting objects of interest and can plot detection results on customizable, GPS-tagged, sub-centimeter-level, high resolution 2D and enhanced, interactive 3D maps. These maps can provide a “bird’s-eye view” of the surveyed area, delivering enhanced situational awareness for planning clearing and land release efforts by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available “off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group’s scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of Safe Pro Group to support the Ukraine government. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

