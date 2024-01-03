Home Business Wire Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in the Stifel 2024 Seniors...
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in the Stifel 2024 Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Stifel–Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Costa, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, and Lukas Hartwich, the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance, will participate virtually in Stifel’s 2024 Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference on January 9, 2024.


About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a “REIT”) that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

Investor & Media Inquiries: 1-888-393-8248 or investorinquiries@sabrahealth.com

