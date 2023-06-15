<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Sabey Data Centers Completes its Quincy Data Center Expansion

The Quincy expansion adds over 85 MW to Sabey’s data center campus

QUINCY, Wash–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#QuincySabey Data Centers, a premier designer, builder and operator of multi-tenant data centers that meet diverse infrastructure requirements, is proud to announce that the company has expanded its Quincy data center campus. Its newest phase, comprising two buildings and over 85 MW of critical power, is a step forward in Sabey’s promise to provide state-of-the art infrastructure.

The Quincy location is one of Sabey Data Centers’ most successful multi-tenant data center campuses — now over 525,000 square feet across five purpose-built buildings offering modular efficiency managed by Sabey’s award-winning critical environment management team.

“This is an exciting time for the entire Sabey organization,” said Tim Mirick, Chief Revenue Officer of Sabey Data Centers. “This expansion of our Quincy Data Center is a continuation of Sabey’s promise to provide best in class service to our customers. We are thrilled to be able to build out this campus to meet the demands of the industry.”

This expansion includes Sabey’s next generation sustainable facility design that increases the ratio of data center to core space, supports high-density deployments and incorporates conscientious construction methods that reduce reliance on carbon-intensive concrete.

About Sabey Data Centers:

With a portfolio of more than four million square feet of mission-critical space, Sabey Data Centers is one of the largest privately-owned multi-tenant data center owners/developers/operators in the United States. Sabey specializes in scalable, custom-built data center solutions recognized for their efficiency, low total cost of ownership, operational maturity, and sustained uptime. Sabey provides sustainable data center services to many of the world’s top financial, technology, and healthcare companies. The company is a joint venture between Sabey Corporation and National Real Estate Advisors, LLC, acting as the investment manager on behalf of its institutional clients.

