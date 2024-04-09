S2 Genomics Announces Groundbreaking Single Cell FFPE Sample Prep Isolation Product

Innovative automation technology set to revolutionize oncology research sample preparation

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–S2 Genomics, a pioneer in tissue sample preparation systems, today announced the launch of its latest product, the Singulator™ 200+ System, an automated sample prep isolation system for single cell formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues. This cutting-edge solution addresses an unmet need in the market by automating sample preparation for the first time, offering a faster, more accurate, more efficient process for researchers and manufacturers.





The new FFPE sample prep isolation system is designed to isolate nuclei from FFPE tissue slices, enabling single-nucleus RNA sequencing (snRNA-Seq) for FFPE samples. This advancement is a game-changer for cancer-focused researchers who require precise and reliable sample preparation to drive forward their research and development efforts.

Jonathan Schimmel, President and CEO of S2 Genomics, expressed his enthusiasm for the new product: “The FFPE sample prep isolation system is a testament to our commitment to continuing innovation and excellence in the field of single cell genomics. By automating what was once a manual and time-consuming process, we are empowering researchers to conduct their work more effectively and efficiently than ever before.”

The introduction of the FFPE sample prep isolation product is expected to have a profound impact on the field of oncology research, where the quality and speed of sample preparation are crucial for the success of genomic assays.

Earlier this year, S2 Genomics announced that it had raised $16 million in Series A funding to accelerate commercial adoption of its benchtop Singulator platform, which uses single-use cartridges to enable reproducible, rapid, and automated tissue dissociations into single cell or nuclei suspensions.

About S2 Genomics: S2 Genomics, Inc. is a leader in the field of tissue sample preparation for single-cell genomics assays. The company’s innovative Singulator platform uses single-use cartridges to enable reproducible, rapid, and automated tissue dissociations into single cell or nuclei suspensions, advancing research in neuroscience and oncology.

