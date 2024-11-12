Home Business Wire S.i. Systems Hires Chief Financial Officer Tony Anderson
Anderson to drive next level of multinational growth

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ContractorStaffingS.i. Systems ULC, Canada’s largest independent IT staffing company, has hired Tony Anderson as Chief Financial Officer to grow the business in both Canada and the United States. His financial experience in both markets and extensive history in the staffing industry make him the ideal strategic addition to the executive leadership team.


“S.i. Systems is on a strong growth trajectory, aiming to double our size with expansion across Canada and the U.S. We needed a financial leader who could be a strategic business partner in reaching that goal,” said Traci Fiatte Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of S.i. Systems. “Tony is highly regarded for his deep analytical approach, identifying root causes and crafting actionable solutions that drive both immediate and long-term results. His unique ability to think strategically while also diving into the work makes him the ideal leader to guide our financial strategy as we enter this exciting new growth phase.”

Anderson brings with him a long and accomplished history in the staffing industry. He most recently served as CFO at Eclipse Advantage and prior to that held the position of CFO at Impellam Group North America. For more than 17 years, Anderson was part of the financial leadership team at Randstad USA, where he led the organization’s finances during the company’s growth from a $1.1 billion to $5 billion business in the United States.

“I am thrilled to join S.i. Systems, a company that has established itself as one of Canada’s premier IT staffing firms over the past three decades,” said Anderson. “Known for sustained profitable growth and a commitment to exceptional service, S.i. Systems has built a best-in-class experience for both clients and consultants. With an ambitious plan to accelerate expansion in Canada and the U.S., I look forward to contributing to the leadership team as we drive and execute the strategic vision to reach our goals.”

About S.i. Systems

Established in 1994, S.i. Systems ranks among Canada’s foremost IT staffing entities, boasting a remarkable success rate in accurately pairing candidates with contract and permanent roles. Unique in its approach, S.i. Systems works closely with clients to guarantee success for all new placements, underscoring its confidence in delivering quality staffing solutions.

S.i. Systems is backed by Cornell Capital, a private equity firm based in New York and Hong Kong, and TorQuest Partners, one of Canada’s leading private equity firms.

For more information, visit https://www.sisystems.com.

Contacts

Ann Warren

awarren@meetclearedge.com
770.328.8384

